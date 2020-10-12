MILWAUKEE, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

September YTD - September

Inventory 2020 2019 %Chg 2020 2019 %Chg Sep 2020 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 16,237 12,806 26.8 154,252 130,743 18.0 54,547 40 < 100 HP 6,190 5,443 13.7 49,951 45,036 10.9 28,051 100+ HP 1,794 1,677 7.0 12,917 13,155 -1.8 8,132 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 24,221 19,926 21.6 217,120 188,934 14.9 90,730 4WD Farm Tractors 374 308 21.4 1,850 1,942 -4.7 1,008 Total Farm Tractors 24,595 20,234 21.6 218,970 190,876 14.7 91,738 Self-Prop Combines 631 583 8.2 3,770 3,615 4.3 1,449

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

