MILWAUKEE, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 September YTD - SeptemberBeginning
Inventory
 20202019%Chg 20202019%ChgSep 2020
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP16,23712,80626.8 154,252130,74318.054,547
 40 < 100 HP6,1905,44313.7 49,95145,03610.928,051
 100+ HP1,7941,6777.0 12,91713,155-1.88,132
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors24,22119,92621.6 217,120188,93414.990,730
4WD Farm Tractors37430821.4 1,8501,942-4.71,008
Total Farm Tractors24,59520,23421.6 218,970190,87614.791,738
Self-Prop Combines6315838.2 3,7703,6154.31,449
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.