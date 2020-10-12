TALLINN, Estonia, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinField and Towo labs have partnered up to launch PayMe+ app. A free app to make receiving of crypto and fiat payments more accessible than ever. PayMe+ is built on PayID technology, the universal ID for payments that uses a simple, open standard to help people easily send and receive money using a single, secure payment ID. It works like email for payments, across any payment network and currency.

With PayMe+ users can now register their PayID, create multiple PayMe+ addresses, attach custom labels to them, and connect a wide range of payment networks. Users can link cryptocurrency blockchains such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, or XRP, and traditional payment networks such as SEPA, PayPal, and Venmo.

“PayID has great potential as a technology protocol. On the other hand, there is still no easy way for a user to register their PayID and benefit from a universal payment identifier. This is why we’re excited to launch the PayMe+ app, the first app on the market that allows anyone to register PayID identifiers in a matter of seconds!” - Dmitri Litvinovich, Chief Product Officer at CoinField.

Users can share their PayMe+ address to receive payment on any of their linked networks. It means users no longer have to share separate wallet addresses for each network.



Designed for any individual or business that receives money, PayID removes the headache of using long and complicated wallet addresses and multiple payment apps. With one simple universal ID for all payment networks, users can receive money effortlessly.

“PayMe+ is another step forward in achieving a truly open payments network and creating real interoperability in payments. We are excited to see the PayMe+ app launch to bring PayID to more consumers and further our collective goal of establishing one single standard for sending and receiving money,” said Michael Zochowski, Director of Product Management at Ripple.

The PayMe+ app is available for free on both the App Store and on Google Play. Creating a PayMe+ address is also free.

Users can learn more about PayMe+ and download the app at www.payme.plus.

About CoinField:

CoinField is a regulated European based fiat-to-crypto exchange supervised by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) under the license numbers FVT000111.