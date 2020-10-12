Chicago, Illinois, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eight graduates of UIC John Marshall Law School have been added to the 40 Under Forty list for 2020 issued by the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin and Chicago Lawyer. The honorees are Albert Angelo, Sarah Ferrill, Alexa Goutos, Stephanie Jones, Matthew McElligott, Amanda Oliver, Sarah Rodak and Michael Zalay.

Albert Angelo (’09) is a partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP. Angelo focuses his practice primarily in tort defense litigation, including cases involving transportation, products liability, toxic tort, chemical exposure, fire litigation, construction defect and general liability matters.

Sarah Ferrill (’08) is a partner at Swanson, Martin & Bell, LLP. Over the past decade, Ferrill has devoted a majority of her practice to medical negligence work. In this capacity, she currently represents hospitals, physicians, physician groups, nurses and other healthcare professionals in medical negligence cases from pre-suit investigation to trial. Additionally, she represents clients in general tort, premises and product liability work.

Alexa Goutos (’11) is an associate at Dussias Wittenberg Koenigsberger LLP. Goutos handles all aspects of complex family law matters and litigation.

Stephanie Jones (’13) is a partner at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP. Jones specializes in defending employers, decision-makers, insurance agents and brokers, and businesses in commercial, business, employment, professional liability and environmental/toxic tort litigation matters.

Matthew McElligott (’08) is a partner at Hall Prangle and Schoonveld LLC. McElligott concentrates his practice in the areas of medical malpractice, transportation and catastrophic injury. He recently expanded his practice to include pharmacy and pharmacist defense. He handles all phases of litigation, including experts and trial.

Amanda Oliver (’07) is a partner at Weiss-Kunz & Oliver, LLC. Oliver focuses on cases involving child custody, visitation, child support and parentage matters, estate valuation and account tracing, prenuptial agreements and various other pre-decree and post-decree issues.

Sarah Rodak (’06) is a partner at Cunningham, Meyer & Vedrine P.C. Rodak focuses her practice on the defense of hospitals, healthcare organizations and medical providers against claims of medical and institutional negligence.

Michael Zalay (’06) is a principal at Much Shelist, P.C. Zalay is a corporate attorney who is experienced in structuring and negotiating business transactions for clients ranging from startups to established companies. He regularly advises clients on acquisitions and dispositions of businesses and real estate, corporate and LLC formation and governing documents, private placements, stock sale and asset purchase agreements, supplier and distribution agreements, professional services agreements, and commercial and retail leases. He also assists clients in the formation of shareholder, member and partner relationships, as well as the resolution of related disputes.

Since 2000, 40 Under Forty has recognized more than 700 attorneys for their accomplishments and giving back to the community through civic or pro bono efforts. Nominees are recommended by their peers and chosen for the honor by the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin & Chicago Lawyer selection committee. The selectees were celebrated in a unique fashion this year with a virtual happy hour event.

About UIC John Marshall Law School

UIC Law is the 16th college at the University of Illinois at Chicago—Chicago’s largest university and its only public Carnegie Research 1 institution. Located in the heart of the City’s legal, financial and commercial districts, UIC Law is recognized as one of the most diverse law schools in the nation and is a leader in providing access to underrepresented students.

