Hence, chocolate milk, being the healthier and nutritional option, is witnessing increasing demand.

- Dairy-based beverages are naturally high in calcium content, and hence, are perceived as a nutritional beverage option. The health benefits of probiotic drinks, especially their ability to improve digestion and immune system, are attracting consumers across all age groups.

- Health and wellness trends have led to the inclination of consumers toward low-fat, lactose-free variants owing to rising incidences of lactose intolerance in the region, and calcium-rich variants of chocolate milk, which in turn, encourages manufacturers to innovate in the dairy-free chocolate milk category in order to gain a competitive edge over other market players.

- Low fat and fortified chocolate milk, with low sugar and added nutritional benefits, is occupying the retail market shelf, owing to the demand from consumers.



Key Market Trends

Complying With "Better-for-you" and "Free-from" Products



Rise in health consciousness among consumers, and the resulting increase in awareness about the disadvantages of consuming artificial ingredients is fueling the sales of organic chocolate milk and sugar-free chocolate milk in the European market. Also, a shift in the food consumption pattern of consumers and increasing demand for chocolate drinks is supporting the growth of organic chocolate drinks across the region.



Pertaining to the rising demand of vegan and sugar free chocolate milk, leading players are launching innovative organic chocolates to sustain themselves in the long run. For instance, in 2017, Nestle altered the sugar level and revamped its chocolate drink, in order to fulfil the consumers’ demand for low-sugar chocolate drinks. Also, in 2019, Nestle launched a low sugar product, Nesquik All Natural, in a specially made recyclable paper packaging, with more cocoa.



United Kingdom Dominates the Market



The market across United Kingdom is one of the front runners in driving the demand for chocolate-based milk beverages over the past few years. The factors, such as new product launches along with innovation in offerings are some of the key traits that reshaped the market. As of 2018, the United Kingdom Upper Tribunal Tax court ruled out the chocolate milk shakes to be VAT free. Therefore, the products such as Nestlé’s Nesquik chocolate powder milkshake were now zero rated for VAT. This factor adds another momentum to the existing market to scale.



In a bid to compete for the market share, companies are extensively investing in developing new offerings. For instance, Arla Foods UK offers two key chocolate milk-based drinks, namely, Wing-co Protein enriched chocolate milk (having 40% more protein than other chocolate milk products), and GULP milk shakes in 3 flavors including chocolate, specifically for children. The demand for raw chocolate offerings have also led manufacturers to reformulate and rebrand their products, while creating a healthier image with premium experience.



Competitive Landscape

The Europe chocolate milk market is highly competitive, with regional and global players capturing a significant share in the market. Few companies that emerged as the leading player inferred by their market share in 2019 were Arla Foods, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller, and Mars, Incorporated. Key players, such as Muller, are focusing on social media platforms and online distribution channels for the online marketing and branding of their products to attract more customers and they’re also collaborating with the entertainment and sports industries, to inculcate healthy milk-drinking habit, especially among children. For instance, in 2017, Müller expanded its partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to become an Official Partner for the NBA London Game 2018. Müller Rice has renewed its relationship with the NBA, for the first time, which also included its milkshake brand Frijj.



