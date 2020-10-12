New York, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Corporate Training Market in Latin America 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976550/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on corporate training market in Latin America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Latin America market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased need for employee skill enhancement, expansion of SMBs and government emphasis on workforce skill enhancement, and emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules. In addition, Increased need for employee skill enhancement is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The corporate training market in Latin America market analysis includes product segment, application segment and geographical landscapes



The corporate training market in Latin America is segmented as below:

By Product

• Technical training

• Non-technical training



By Application

• Large enterprise

• Medium enterprise

• Small enterprise



By Geographical Landscapes

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Mexico



This study identifies the emergence of gamification in corporate training as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate training market in Latin America growth during the next few years. Also, pervasiveness of AR in corporate leadership training and increased role of analytics in corporate training will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our corporate training market in Latin America covers the following areas:

• Corporate training market in Latin America sizing

• Corporate training market in Latin America forecast

• Corporate training market in Latin America industry analysis





