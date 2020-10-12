PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating securities claims on behalf of investors of STAAR Surgical Company (“STAAR Surgical” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STAA) to determine whether STAAR may have issued materially misleading business information to investors.



STAAR Surgical investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company’s securities between February 26, 2020 and August 10, 2020 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) , and suffered losse s greater than $100,000 are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm’s Securities Class Action Questionnaire or contact Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, kcauley@kehoelawfirm.com, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims.

IF YOU WISH TO SERVE AS LEAD PLAINTIFF, YOU MUST MOVE THE COURT NO LATER THAN OCTOBER 19, 2020. To be a member of the class action, you do not need to take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice; or you can take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel, unless you retain an attorney. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

A class action lawsuit has been filed against STAAR Surgical. According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the STAAR Surgical Defendants, allegedly, misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that the Company was overstating and/or mischaracterizing: (1) its sales and growth in China; (2) its marketing spend; (3) its research and development expenses; and as a result of the foregoing, (4) the STAAR Surgical defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.

