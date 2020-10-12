New York, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Preclinical Software for Physiology Data Assessment and Animal Supervision Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976549/?utm_source=GNW

97 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on preclinical software for physiology data assessment and animal supervision market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emerging roles of bioinformatics tools and software, importance of physiological monitoring in preclinical research, and increasing use of animals in preclinical studies. In addition, emerging roles of bioinformatics tools and software is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The preclinical software for physiology data assessment and animal supervision market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The preclinical software for physiology data assessment and animal supervision market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial labs and CROs

• Academic

• Government

• Research labs



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the rising digitalization in preclinical research as one of the prime reasons driving the preclinical software for physiology data assessment and animal supervision market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing outsourcing of preclinical research, and increased demand for SEND submission software for preclinical data will lead to sizable demand in the market.



