09 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on research and development outsourcing services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the outsourcing R&D services is a cost-effective solution, increasing need to focus on core competencies, and increased access to global talent pool. In addition, outsourcing R&D services is a cost-effective solution is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The research and development outsourcing services market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The research and development outsourcing services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Consumer electronics

• Telecommunications

• Semiconductor

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the emergence of industry 4.0 as one of the prime reasons driving the research and development outsourcing services market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in M&A activities, and advent of IoT will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our research and development outsourcing services market covers the following areas:

• Research and development outsourcing services market sizing

• Research and development outsourcing services market forecast

• Research and development outsourcing services market industry analysis





