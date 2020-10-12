EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL), a leading designer and manufacturer of furnishings and coverings for the workplace and home, today announced that it plans to report financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Monday, October 26, 2020, following the close of the market.



In addition, Knoll, Inc. will host a Q&A conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET on Monday, October 26, 2020 to respond to questions.

To access the live Q&A call:

North America (844) 778-4138

International (661) 378-9550

Q&A Conference ID 3798723

A replay of the Q&A conference call will be available through November 2, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering passcode 3798723.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc. is a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with our clients in person and digitally to create inspired modern interiors. Our internationally recognized portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, lighting, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements. Our brands — Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck | FilzFelt, Edelman Leather, HOLLY HUNT, DatesWeiser, Muuto, and Fully — reflect our commitment to modern design that meets the diverse requirements of high-performance workplaces, work from home settings and luxury residential interiors. A recipient of the National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Smithsonian's Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, we can help organizations achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), Living Building Challenge and WELL Building workplace certifications. To learn more about our initiatives to support more inclusive and diverse communities, visit knoll.com/community.

Contact

Investors:

Charles Rayfield

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel 215 679-1703

crayfield@knoll.com

Media:

David E. Bright

Senior Vice President, Communications

Tel 212 343-4135

dbright@knoll.com