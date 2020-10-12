New York, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motor Lamination Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05775103/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on motor lamination market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of automotive motors and rise in number of transformer installations. In addition, increasing adoption of automotive motors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The motor lamination market analysis includes material segment and geographical landscapes.



The motor lamination market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Silicon steel

• Cold rolled lamination steel

• Cobalt alloys

• Nickel alloys

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the supportive regulatory policies for wind energy projects as one of the prime reasons driving the motor lamination market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our motor lamination market covers the following areas:

• Motor lamination market sizing

• Motor lamination market forecast

• Motor lamination market industry analysis





