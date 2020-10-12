New York, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ammonium Carbonate Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05729104/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in demand in developing countries, increasing demand from the food and beverage industry, and rising demand from the pharmaceutical sector. In addition, the rise in demand in developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ammonium carbonate market analysis includes the application segment and geographical landscapes.



The ammonium carbonate market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Pharmaceutical and chemical

• Food and beverages

• Foaming agent

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the backward integration of ammonium carbonate vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the ammonium carbonate market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in R&D activities and demand for ammonium carbonate in paint stripper applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Ammonium carbonate market sizing

• Ammonium carbonate market forecast

• Ammonium carbonate market industry analysis





