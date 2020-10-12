New York, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Synthetic Gypsum Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483205/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the regulations in coal-fired power plants and growing demand from the construction sector and the benefits of using synthetic gypsum. In addition, regulations in coal-fired power plants is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The synthetic gypsum market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The synthetic gypsum market is segmented as below:

By Product

• FGD gypsum

• Phosphogypsum

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of alternatives as one of the prime reasons driving the synthetic gypsum market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand from emerging economies and rising investments in R&D activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our synthetic gypsum market covers the following areas:

• Synthetic gypsum market sizing

• Synthetic gypsum market forecast

• Synthetic gypsum market industry analysis





