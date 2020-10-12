New York, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Phone Chargers Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483178/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on wireless phone chargers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the global shipments of smartphones, the need for a common charging platform, and newer smartphone models with built-in support wireless charging. In addition, an increase in the global shipments of smartphones is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The wireless phone chargers market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes.



The wireless phone chargers market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies growing in-car charging as one of the prime reasons driving the wireless phone chargers market growth during the next few years. Also, the installation of wireless charging at retail and public outlets and the promotion of in-car WCS through WCS-compatible cases and covers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our wireless phone chargers market covers the following areas:

• Wireless phone chargers market sizing

• Wireless phone chargers market forecast

• Wireless phone chargers market industry analysis





