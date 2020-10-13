New York, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312342/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on ultra-high performance concrete market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits of ultra-high performance concrete, increased demand from APAC, and increased demand for slurry infiltrated fiber concrete for infrastructure applications. In addition, the benefits of ultra-high performance concrete is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ultra-high performance concrete market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes



The ultra-high performance concrete market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Roads and bridge construction

• Building construction

• Military construction

• Anti-detonating construction

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



