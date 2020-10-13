The top early Prime Day vacuum deals for 2020, including Roomba robot vacuum, Dyson cordless vacuum, and Shark IQ robot vacuum offers



Here’s our review of the best early vacuum deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, together with all the best sales on Dyson stick cordless vacuums, Shark IQ, and iRobot Roomba robot vacuums. View the full selection of deals using the links below.



Every year, Amazon Prime members enjoy exclusive access to deals on thousands of items during the hotly anticipated Prime Day sale.



Amazon’s Prime Day sale offers some of the best deals on Roomba, Dyson, and Shark upright and robot vacuums, making the two-day sale a great time to buy. Amazon has a bunch of options to choose from when it comes to vacuum cleaners. Dyson is one of the best in the industry and their Cyclone V10 is one of Amazon's bestsellers. It's a cordless vacuum cleaner that features the Dyson digital motor V10 and has a run time of up to 60 minutes.



If you're looking into robot vacuums, there's no shortage of options as well. The iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) robot vacuum offers powerful performance at a decent price. It's ideal for homes with pets with its high-efficiency filter and it has a run time of up to 90 minutes before automatically docking. Other brands in this category are Shark and eufy, just to name a few.



The biggest in Amazon’s history, last year’s Prime Day sale sold more than 175 million items including smart home devices, kitchen appliances, and grocery items.



