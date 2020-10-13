New York, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Controlled-release Fertilizer Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05308353/?utm_source=GNW
Our reports on controlled-release fertilizer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for controlled-release fertilizer in APAC and better when compared to other coated and non-coated fertilizers. In addition, increased demand for controlled-release fertilizer in APAC is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The controlled-release fertilizer market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes
The controlled-release fertilizer market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Cereals and grains
• Oilseeds and pulses
• Fruits and vegetables
• Others
By Geographical Landscapes
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• MEA
This study identifies increased demand for sulphur coated and polymer sulphur coated urea as one of the prime reasons driving the controlled-release fertilizer market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our controlled-release fertilizer market covers the following areas:
• Controlled-release fertilizer market sizing
• Controlled-release fertilizer market forecast
• Controlled-release fertilizer market industry analysis
