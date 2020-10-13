ENSENADA, Mexico, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer fades and fall sets in, eyes in the greater Southern California area turn to the progress that has been made over the last year. This October marks a milestone for the community of Baja California, and Socal Daily Living is proud to report on the progress made by the local municipality.



Although a hectic year overall, 2020 was not all doom and gloom, and considerable achievements to local roadways and infrastructure, among other initiatives, pave the way for a brighter year ahead.

The Port City of Ensenada

Nestled along the Pacific coast of the Baja California peninsula, this city is a thriving waterfront destination ripe with attractions including a robust cultural center, Museum of History and Regional Historical Museum. According to TripAdvisor, the area is a prime destination for whale watching, and experiencing Mexican culture, food and nightlife. Each year thousands of outdoor enthusiasts also flock to its shores to experience kayaking, mountain biking, horseback riding, surfing and more.

State of Affairs in Ensenada

As an organization dedicated to supporting the local community with news and information on local initiatives, Socal Daily Living takes this month to highlight important achievements in Ensenada and across Baja California. The area, known for its budding tourism, Mexican Vineyards, beautiful beaches and sunny weather, has not been without its challenges. However, under the leadership of Municipal President of Ensenada, Lic. Armando Ayala Robles, the city has enjoyed many impressive updates and improvements.

The Municipal Development Plan, focused on embodying the principles of Public Services, Transformation of the Municipality, Security and Citizen Participation, Social Welfare, Territorial Development, Sustainable Development and the Environment, has had great success.

Progress in Ensenada

Under the guidance, direction, vision and dedication of Armando Ayala Robles, the city of Ensenada and the state of Baja California have seen impressive progress across many fronts. Over the course of the last year, 14,561 actions were taken in the municipality, efficiently leveraging resources in order to derive maximum benefits for the people of the city.

With a core focus on improving quality, the Emerging Urban Improvement Plan, aimed at tackling multiple areas of improvement for the municipality, providing economic stimulus into an area.

Infrastructure Development Under the Plan Will Cover:

Sports area construction, park and lighthouse

Construction of community development center, park and sports equipment

Market Renewal in Ex Municipal Palace

Renewal of Plaza 'of the Homeland'

Renewal of Civic Square

Revolution Park Renewal

Construction of Malecon and service core in Beach Hermosa

Notable Achievements in Ensenada Over the Last Year:

3.5 Million sq. meters of paved road across 5830 streets formerly unpaved in Ensenada.

Charity delivery of 840 Tinacos and food resources for the communities of Teenadians.

Rehabilitated roadways in key tourist areas where 85% of Mexican wine is produced.

Municipal Infrastructure Fund to support the delegations of Francisco Zarco and San Antonio de las Minas in terms of drainage networks, replacement of drainage networks, their continuation and equipment for wells.

Serviced more than 450 lights and repaired and activated more than 150 lights.

Attained a 90% efficiency rating regarding garbage collection services.

Enhanced security and installation of a booth in El Porvenir, enabling increased vigilance and the ability for a prompt response to calls from residents.

A firm commitment to preserving the natural environment, especially as it relates to the Wine Regulations of the Guadalupe Valley.

