Newark, NJ, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global disposable incontinence products market is expected to grow from USD 10.42 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 18.59 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The global disposable incontinence products are witnessing significant growth from recent years. This growth is attributed to the increasing consumption of personal hygiene products, rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases and bladder infection, increasing aging population, and neurologic injuries. The increasing availability and increasing adoption of disposable incontinence products in-home care settings in developed countries will propel the market growth. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, prostatic hyperplasia, and end-stage renal diseases will drive the market for disposable incontinence products.

Disposable incontinence is defined as a stage where there is a loss of voluntary control over the rectal incontinence or urinary bladder muscle. Disposable incontinence products are used to treat patients with urinary tract and other urological disorders and include urinary bags and urinary catheter for drainage and urine collection from the bladder. These products are helpful in controlling the involuntary loss of urine and odor protection. The products are made up of medical-grade nonwoven fabrics and used by the elderly population to not control the urinary influx. Disposable incontinence products are useful in the management of urinary incontinence. These products are made for patients having urinary incontinence or various other urological disorders to absorb urine and uphold a moisture barrier from patient skin to block the odor.

The global disposable incontinence products are expected to witness significant growth, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, rapid development in nonwoven and woven production technology, and a rise in the geriatric population supplement. The factors hampering the market growth are the presence of reusable incontinence products, the threat from substitutes, and the adverse effects of disposable waste in the environment. Increase use in the manufacturing of disposable incontinence production and technological innovations in nanotechnology will provide market growth opportunities.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418955/request-sample

﻿

The key players operating in the global disposable incontinence products market are C.R. Bard, Attends Healthcare Products Inc., Nippon Paper Crecia, Fu Burg Industrial, DSG International, Vlesi, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Inc., Coloplast, B.Braun, Kimberly Clark, Procter & Gamble, UniCharm, Tranquility, HARTMANN, Prevail, Ontex, and TENA. To gain a significant market share in the global disposable incontinence products market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnership. Kimberley Clark and Nippon Paper Crecia are some of the key players operating in disposable incontinence products.

Protective incontinence garments segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 38.21% in the year 2019

On the basis of product, the global disposable incontinence market is segmented into protective incontinence garments, urine bags, and urinary catheters. Protective incontinence garments are further segmented into the disposable adult diaper, disposable protective underwear, cloth adult diaper, and disposable pads and liners. The disposable pads and liners are sub-segmented into male guards, bladder control pads, and incontinence liners. The incontinence liners are further sub-segmented into belted and beltless undergarments and disposable underpants. The urine bag is further segmented into a leg urine bag and bedside urine bag. The urinary catheter is further segmented into indwelling (foley) catheter, intermittent catheter, and external catheter. Protective incontinence garments segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 38.21% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the large availability of the garments and importance for people suffering from incontinence. Protective incontinence garments comprise of absorbent incontinence products like a disposable and reusable underpass, adult diapers, and incontinence liners.

Urine incontinence segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 40.6% in the year 2019

On the basis of application, the global disposable incontinence products market is segmented into urine incontinence, fecal incontinence, and dual incontinence. Urine incontinence segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 40.6% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the growing demand and adoption rate of disposable incontinence products and the rise in the number of people suffering from urinary incontinence problems.

Stress segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 32.5% in the year 2019

On the basis of incontinence type, the global disposable incontinence products market is segmented into stress, urge, mixes, and others. Stress segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 32.5% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the growing number of stress incontinence cases due to physical activity and unexpected urine leakage caused by sudden bladder muscle contractions. The urge segment is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the rising prevalence of urge incontinence in men than in women.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/disposable-incontinence-products-market-by-product-protective-incontinence-418955.html

Feminine health segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 25.7% in the year 2019

On the basis of disease type, the global disposable incontinence products market is segmented into feminine health, chronic disease, benign prostatic hyperplasia, bladder cancer, mental disorders, and others. Feminine health segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 25.7% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the rising awareness regarding feminine hygiene, increasing the number of female health issues like vaginal irritation, vaginal odor, itching, vaginal infections, razor burn, vaginal discharge, and chafing. The chronic disorders segment is projected to grow due to increased use of incontinence products and rising chronic disorders.

Super absorbent segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 24.6% in the year 2019

On the basis of material, the global disposable incontinence products market is segmented into plastic, cotton fabrics, super absorbents, latex, and others. Super absorbent segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 24.6% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the increase in the use of super absorbent material in disposable incontinence products as they deliver enhanced absorption qualities. The cotton fabrics segment is anticipated to witness significant growth, as they are cost-effective and reduces the amount of waste and deliver health benefits.

Female segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 56.4% in the year 2019

On the basis of gender, the global disposable incontinence products market is segmented into male and female. Female segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 56.4% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the increase in feminine health issues and the rising prevalence of urinary incontinence in females.

40 to 59 years segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 24.7% in the year 2019

On the basis of age, the global disposable incontinence products market is segmented into 20 years, 20-39 years, 40-59 years, 60-79 years, and more than 80 years. 40 to 59 years segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 24.7% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the increasing incontinence cases that are extremely common in 40 to 59 age and an increasing number of aging population. 60-79 years segment is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing incidence of bladder control problems and growing risk factors for urinary incontinence like smoking.

Retail stores segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 62.7% in the year 2019

On the basis of distribution channel, the global disposable incontinence products market is segmented into retail stores and e-commerce. Retail stores segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 62.7% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the large availability of disposable incontinence products in drug stores, supermarkets, and medical supply stores. The e-commerce segment is expected to witness significant growth, as they offer various advantages like reduced product costs, availability of a comprehensive range of benefits, and lesser time travel.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/418955

Hospital segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 29.36% in the year 2019

On the basis of end-user, the global disposable incontinence products market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, nursing facilities, long term care centers, and others. The hospital segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 29.36% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the all-time availability of registered medical practitioners and increased disposable devices admission.﻿

Regional Segment of Disposable Incontinence Products Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global disposable incontinence products market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America held the major share of 28.3% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the growing incidence of chronic renal failure, diabetes, mental disorders, various other diseases, technological advancements in the material used for disposable incontinence products, and growing consciousness of personalized care and hygiene. In the region, the U.S. dominated the market, owing to the rising geriatric population and a robust distribution channel for these products. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth from India, owing to the rising awareness about disposable incontinence products and growing opportunities for manufacturers in the region.

About the report:



The global disposable incontinence products market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=418955&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com





















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketquest.biz



Related Reports

Esoteric Testing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/esoteric-testing-market-by-type-endocrinology-infectious-disease-418896.html

Health Insurance Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/health-insurance-market-by-type-hospitalization-insurance-critical-418897.html

Prostate Cancer Treatment Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/prostate-cancer-treatment-market-by-drug-type-biological-418910.html

Tele- ICU Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/tele-icu-market-by-type-intensivist-co-managed-open-418911.html