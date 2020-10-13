NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Wrap Technologies, Inc. (“Wrap” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WRTC) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 20-cv-09030, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise, acquired Wrap securities between July 31, 2020 and September 23, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).



If you are a shareholder who purchased Wrap securities during the class period, you have until November 23, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com

Wrap purports to develop security products for law enforcement and security personnel, including the BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had concealed the results of the Los Angeles Police Department, or (“LAPD”) BolaWrap pilot program, which demonstrated that the BolaWrap was ineffective, expensive, and sparingly used in the field; and (ii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On September 23, 2020, while the market was open, White Diamond Research published a report entitled “Wrap Technologies: Disastrous LAPD BolaWrap Pilot Program Results, No Evidence These Have Been Communicated To Investors” alleging, among other things, that the Company’s trial pilot program with the LAPD was a disaster, and that the Company had not disclosed the results to investors.

On this news, Wrap’s stock price fell $2.07 per share, or 25.43%, to close at $6.07 per share on September 23, 2020, damaging investors.

