New York, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Starters Industry"
3 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.4% over the period 2020-2027. Vane Air Starter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2% CAGR and reach US$149.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Turbine Air Starter segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $97.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Air Starters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$97.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$83.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 298-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Air Starter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Definition
Factors Driving Growth
Advances in Air Starter Technology
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Use of Aerodynamic Speed Control
Growth in Oil and Gas Industry to Spur the Demand for Air Starters
Global E&P Spending by Country/Region 2017-2019
Use of Air Starters in Marine Applications
Improved Outlook for the Global Mining Industry to Support
Demand for Air Starters
Capital Expenditure of Major Mining Companies: 2010-2019
Improving environment in the Aircraft industry to Drive Gains
Global Airlines Revenues (2003-2019)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 58
