New York, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Starters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955788/?utm_source=GNW

3 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.4% over the period 2020-2027. Vane Air Starter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2% CAGR and reach US$149.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Turbine Air Starter segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $97.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Air Starters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$97.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$83.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 298-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Air Starter Components (ASC)

Gali Internacional SA

Industrial Power Units Ltd.

Kh Equipment Pty Ltd.

Maradyne Corporation

Miller Air Starter Co., Inc. (Masco)

Multi Torque Industries Pty. Ltd.

Powerworks (Pty) Ltd.

Shin Hueng Precision Co., Ltd.

Tech Development







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955788/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Air Starter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Definition

Factors Driving Growth

Advances in Air Starter Technology



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Use of Aerodynamic Speed Control

Growth in Oil and Gas Industry to Spur the Demand for Air Starters

Global E&P Spending by Country/Region 2017-2019

Use of Air Starters in Marine Applications

Improved Outlook for the Global Mining Industry to Support

Demand for Air Starters

Capital Expenditure of Major Mining Companies: 2010-2019

Improving environment in the Aircraft industry to Drive Gains

Global Airlines Revenues (2003-2019)



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Air Starters Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Air Starters Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Air Starters Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Vane Air Starter (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Vane Air Starter (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Vane Air Starter (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Turbine Air Starter (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Turbine Air Starter (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Turbine Air Starter (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Aviation (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Aviation (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Aviation (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Mining (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Mining (End-Use Industry) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Mining (End-Use Industry) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Marine (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Marine (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Marine (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Air Starter Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Air Starters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Air Starters Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Air Starters Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Air Starters Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Air Starters Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: Air Starters Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Air Starters Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Air Starters Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 33: Air Starters Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Air Starters Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Air Starters Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry

for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Air Starters Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Air Starters: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Air Starters Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Air Starters Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Air

Starters in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Air Starters Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 42: Air Starters Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Air Starters Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Air Starters Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Air Starters Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Air Starters in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Air Starters Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Air Starters Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Air Starter Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Air Starters Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Air Starters Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Air Starters Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Air Starters Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Air Starters Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Air Starters Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Air Starters Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 56: Air Starters Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Air Starters Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Air Starters Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Air Starters Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Air Starters Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Air Starters Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Air Starters Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Air Starters Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Air Starters Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: German Air Starters Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Air Starters Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Air Starters Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Air Starters Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 69: Air Starters Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Air Starters Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Air Starters Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Air Starters Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Air Starters in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Air Starters Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Air Starters Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Air Starters: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Air Starters Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Air Starters Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Air

Starters in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Air Starters Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 81: Air Starters Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Air Starters Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Air Starters Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 84: Air Starters Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Air Starters Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Air Starters Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry

for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Air Starters Market Share Analysis by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Air Starters Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Air Starters Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Air Starters Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Air Starters Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Air Starters Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Air Starters Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Air Starters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Air Starters Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Air Starters Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Air Starters Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 98: Air Starters Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Air Starters Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Air Starters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Air Starters Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Air Starters Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Air Starters Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Air Starters Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Air Starters Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Air Starters Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Air Starters Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Air Starters Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Air Starters Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Air Starters Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Air Starters Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Air Starters Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Air Starters Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 114: Air Starters Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Air Starters Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Air Starters Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 117: Air Starters Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Air Starters Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Air Starters Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry

for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Air Starters Market Share Analysis by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Air Starters Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Air Starters Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Air Starters Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Air Starters Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Air Starters Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 126: Air Starters Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Air Starters: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Air Starters Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Starters Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Air Starters in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Starters Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 132: Air Starters Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Air Starters Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 134: Air Starters Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Air Starters Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Air Starters Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Air Starters Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Air Starters Marketby Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Air Starters in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Air Starters Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Air Starters Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Air Starters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Air Starters Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Air Starters Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Air Starters Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 146: Air Starters Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Air Starters Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Air Starters Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Air Starters Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Air Starters Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Air Starters Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Air Starters Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Air Starters Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Air Starters Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Air Starters Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Air Starters Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Air Starters Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Air Starters Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 159: Air Starters Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Air Starters Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Air Starters Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Air Starters Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Air Starters Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Air Starters Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 165: Air Starters Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Air Starters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Air Starters Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Air Starters Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Air Starters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Air Starters Historic Marketby Type

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: Air Starters Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Air Starters Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 173: Air Starters Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Air Starters Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Air Starters: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Air Starters Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Air Starters Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Air

Starters in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Air Starters Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 180: Air Starters Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Air Starters Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Air Starters Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Air Starters Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Air Starters Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 185: Air Starters Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Air Starters Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Air Starters Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Air Starters Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Air Starters Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Air Starters in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Air Starters Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Air Starters Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Air Starters Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Air Starters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Air Starters Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Air Starters Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Air Starters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 198: Air Starters Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Air Starters Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Air Starters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Air Starters Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Air Starters Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Air Starters Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 204: Air Starters Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Air Starters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Air Starters Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Air Starters Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Air Starters Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Air Starters Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 210: Air Starters Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 58

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955788/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001