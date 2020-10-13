New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Release Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900480/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027. Silicone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Silicone segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Release Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900480/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Release Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Release Coatings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Release Coatings Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Release Coatings Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Silicone (Material) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Silicone (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Silicone (Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Non-Silicone (Material) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Non-Silicone (Material) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Non-Silicone (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Tapes and Labels (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Tapes and Labels (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Tapes and Labels (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Hygiene (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Hygiene (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Hygiene (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Industrial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Industrial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Medical (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Medical (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Medical (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Release Coatings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: Release Coatings Market in the United States in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 26: Release Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Release Coatings Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Release Coatings Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Release Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: Release Coatings Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Release Coatings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 32: Release Coatings Market in Canada: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Release Coatings Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Canadian Release Coatings Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Release Coatings Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Release Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Release Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 38: Release Coatings Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Release Coatings Market Share in Percentages
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Release
Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Release Coatings Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Release Coatings Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Release
Coatings Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 44: Release Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in China in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Release Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Release Coatings in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Release Coatings Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Release Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Release Coatings Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Release Coatings Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Release Coatings Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Release Coatings Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Release Coatings Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 53: European Release Coatings Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 54: Release Coatings Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: European Release Coatings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: Release Coatings Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Release Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Release Coatings Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Release Coatings Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: French Release Coatings Market Share Shift by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Release Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Release Coatings Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Release Coatings Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: German Release Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 65: Release Coatings Market in Germany: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: German Release Coatings Market Share Distribution by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Release Coatings Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Release Coatings Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Release Coatings Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Release
Coatings Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 71: Release Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Release Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Release Coatings in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Release Coatings Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Release Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Release Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 77: Release Coatings Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Release Coatings Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Release Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Release Coatings Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Release Coatings Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Release Coatings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 83: Release Coatings Market in Spain: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Release Coatings Market Shares in Percentages
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Spanish Release Coatings Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Release Coatings Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Release Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Release Coatings Market in Russia in US$ Million by
Material: 2020-2027
Table 89: Release Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Release Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Release Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Release Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Release Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Release Coatings Demand Potential in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 95: Rest of Europe Release Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 96: Release Coatings Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown
of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Release Coatings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 98: Release Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Release Coatings Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Release Coatings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Release Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Release Coatings Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Release Coatings Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Release Coatings Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Release Coatings Market Share Shift by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Release Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Release Coatings Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Release Coatings Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Australian Release Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 110: Release Coatings Market in Australia: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Release Coatings Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Release Coatings Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Release Coatings Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Release Coatings Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Release Coatings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 116: Release Coatings Market in India: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Release Coatings Market Shares in Percentages
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Indian Release Coatings Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Release Coatings Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Release Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Release Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Release Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 123: Release Coatings Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Release Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Release Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Release Coatings Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Release Coatings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 128: Release Coatings Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Release Coatings Market Share
in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Release Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Release Coatings Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Release Coatings Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Release Coatings Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Release Coatings Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Release Coatings Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Release Coatings Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 137: Release Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in Latin
America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Release Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Release Coatings in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Release Coatings Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Release Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Release Coatings Demand Potential in Argentina in
US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 143: Argentinean Release Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 144: Release Coatings Market in Argentina: Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Release Coatings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Release Coatings Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Release Coatings Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Release Coatings Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Release Coatings Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Release Coatings Market Share Shift by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Release Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Release Coatings Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Release Coatings Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Mexican Release Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 155: Release Coatings Market in Mexico: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Release Coatings Market Share Distribution
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Release Coatings Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Release Coatings Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Release Coatings Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Release Coatings Market in Rest of Latin America in
US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 161: Release Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Release Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Release Coatings Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Release Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Release Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Release Coatings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Release Coatings Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Release Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Release Coatings Market in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 170: Release Coatings Market in the Middle East: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Release Coatings Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Release Coatings Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Release Coatings Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Release Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Release Coatings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 176: Release Coatings Demand Patterns in Iran in US$
Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Release Coatings Market Share in Percentages
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Release
Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Release Coatings Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 180: Release Coatings Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Release Coatings Demand Potential in Israel in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 182: Israeli Release Coatings Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 183: Release Coatings Market in Israel: Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: Israeli Release Coatings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 185: Release Coatings Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Release Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Release Coatings Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 188: Release Coatings Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Release Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Release Coatings in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Release Coatings Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Release Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Release Coatings Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Release Coatings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 195: Release Coatings Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Release Coatings Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Release Coatings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Release Coatings Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Rest of Middle East Release Coatings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 200: Release Coatings Market in Rest of Middle East:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Release Coatings Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Release Coatings Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Release Coatings Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Release Coatings Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: Release Coatings Market in Africa in US$ Million by
Material: 2020-2027
Table 206: Release Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 207: African Release Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Release Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Release Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: Release Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900480/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: