Save on a wide range of tablet deals at the early Amazon Prime Day sale, together with the top iPad Pro, Air & Mini, Galaxy Tab, Fire Tablet & Microsoft Surface deals



Prime Day researchers at Consumer Walk have found the best early iPad and tablet deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, together with all the latest discounts on Fire Tablets, Surface hybrids, Galaxy Tabs and more Android tablets. Links to the top deals are listed below.



Best Apple iPad & tablet deals:





Best Galaxy Tab deals:





Best Fire Tablet deals:





Best Microsoft Surface deals:







In need of some more cost-saving tablet deals? Check out Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 page for all the active deals available now.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 discounts are available for a brief amount of time. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



Shoppers can find thousands of discounted items available at Amazon during their Prime Day sale, their highly anticipated shopping event that’s now being held for a sixth consecutive year.



Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial now and access all the best Prime Day deals.



A wide selection of top-rated tablets can be purchased with considerable savings during Prime Day. Apple offers the most popular tablets around, and they come in a wide variety. At that, there’s the compact iPad mini, the standard iPad, the midrange iPad Air, and the top-of-the-line iPad Pro. The newer models are compatible with accessories such as the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.



Meanwhile, Amazon’s Fire tablets are known for being an affordable way to consume media content on a big but portable screen. The new Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus with USB-C charging recently came out, joining the budget Fire 7 and the Fire HD 10.



The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 remains one of the most well-reviewed Android tablets. Since its launch, the company has released the Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S6, and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, with the latest being the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+. The newest models are touted as delivering PC performance with the portability of a tablet.



Recently, the Microsoft Surface was expanded with the Surface Pro X, Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, and Surface Pro 7. These are 2-in-1 devices that can be used as a laptop or tablet, and with the selection available, there’s always a model for any user and budget.



Across the world Prime members snapped up over 175 million total items during last year’s sale – ranging from gadgets and appliances to groceries and everyday essentials.



In need of some more deals on iPads and more best-selling tablets? Click here to compare the full range of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.





About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.



Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)