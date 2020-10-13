New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glycol Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899584/?utm_source=GNW
4 Thousand Tons by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.1% over the period 2020-2027. Ethylene Glycol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.2% CAGR and reach 22.4 Thousand Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Propylene Glycol segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 6 Thousand Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Glycol market in the U.S. is estimated at 6 Thousand Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 5.6 Thousand Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 294-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899584/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Glycol Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
& 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Glycol Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Kilo
Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Glycol Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Kilo
Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Glycol Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Ethylene Glycol (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in Kilo Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Ethylene Glycol (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in Kilo Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Ethylene Glycol (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Propylene Glycol (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in Kilo Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Propylene Glycol (Segment) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in Kilo Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Propylene Glycol (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: HVAC (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in Kilo
Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: HVAC (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Kilo Tons
by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: HVAC (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Textiles (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Textiles (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in Kilo
Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Textiles (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Airline (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
Kilo Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Airline (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in Kilo
Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Airline (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Medical (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Medical (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Kilo
Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Medical (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Pipeline Maintenance (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in
Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Pipeline Maintenance (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Pipeline Maintenance (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Polyester Fibers & Resin (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Polyester Fibers & Resin (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Polyester Fibers & Resin (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Food & Beverage Processing (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Food & Beverage Processing (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Food & Beverage Processing (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Glycol Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Glycol Market Estimates and Projections
in Kilo Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Glycol Market in the United States by Segment:
A Historic Review in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Glycol Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Glycol Latent Demand Forecasts in Kilo
Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Glycol Historic Demand Patterns in the United States
by End-Use in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019
Table 42: Glycol Market Share Breakdown in the United States by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Glycol Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Kilo Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Glycol Historic Market Review by Segment in
Kilo Tons: 2012-2019
Table 45: Glycol Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Canadian Glycol Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Glycol Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Kilo Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Glycol Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Glycol: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in Kilo Tons by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 50: Glycol Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
Kilo Tons by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Glycol Market Share Analysis by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Glycol in
Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Japanese Glycol Market in Kilo Tons by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 54: Glycol Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Glycol Market Growth Prospects in Kilo Tons
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Glycol Historic Market Analysis in China in Kilo Tons
by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Glycol Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Glycol in Kilo Tons by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 59: Glycol Market Review in China in Kilo Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Glycol Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Glycol Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Glycol Market Demand Scenario in Kilo Tons
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Glycol Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Kilo Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European Glycol Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Glycol Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Kilo Tons by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 65: Glycol Market in Europe in Kilo Tons by Segment:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Glycol Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Glycol Addressable Market Opportunity in
Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 68: Glycol Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in Kilo Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Glycol Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: Glycol Market in France by Segment: Estimates and
Projections in Kilo Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: French Glycol Historic Market Scenario in Kilo Tons
by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Glycol Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Glycol Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in Kilo
Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 74: French Glycol Historic Market Review in Kilo Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Glycol Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: Glycol Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Kilo Tons by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: German Glycol Historic Market Analysis in Kilo Tons
by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 78: German Glycol Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Glycol Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Kilo Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Glycol Market in Retrospect in Kilo Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Glycol Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Glycol Market Growth Prospects in Kilo Tons
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Glycol Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Kilo Tons
by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Glycol Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Italian Demand for Glycol in Kilo Tons by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 86: Glycol Market Review in Italy in Kilo Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Glycol Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Glycol: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Kilo Tons by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Glycol Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in Kilo Tons by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: United Kingdom Glycol Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Glycol in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: United Kingdom Glycol Market in Kilo Tons by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 93: Glycol Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish Glycol Market Estimates and Forecasts in Kilo
Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Spanish Glycol Historic Market Review by Segment in
Kilo Tons: 2012-2019
Table 96: Glycol Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Spanish Glycol Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Glycol Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Kilo Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 99: Spanish Glycol Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russian Glycol Market Estimates and Projections in
Kilo Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Glycol Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic
Review in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019
Table 102: Russian Glycol Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Russian Glycol Latent Demand Forecasts in Kilo Tons
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Glycol Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use
in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019
Table 105: Glycol Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Glycol Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Kilo Tons by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 107: Glycol Market in Rest of Europe in Kilo Tons by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Glycol Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe Glycol Addressable Market Opportunity
in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 110: Glycol Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Kilo Tons by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Glycol Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Glycol Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 113: Glycol Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in Kilo Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Glycol Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Glycol Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates
and Projections in Kilo Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Glycol Historic Market Scenario in Kilo
Tons by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Glycol Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Glycol Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Glycol Historic Market Review in Kilo
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Glycol Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Glycol Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Kilo Tons by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Glycol Historic Market Analysis in Kilo
Tons by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 123: Australian Glycol Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Glycol Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in Kilo Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Glycol Market in Retrospect in Kilo Tons
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Glycol Market Share Distribution in Australia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 127: Indian Glycol Market Estimates and Forecasts in Kilo
Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Indian Glycol Historic Market Review by Segment in
Kilo Tons: 2012-2019
Table 129: Glycol Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Indian Glycol Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Glycol Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Kilo Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 132: Indian Glycol Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Glycol Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Kilo Tons by Segment for the Period
2018-2027
Table 134: South Korean Glycol Historic Market Analysis in Kilo
Tons by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 135: Glycol Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Glycol Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Kilo Tons by End-Use for the Period
2018-2027
Table 137: South Korean Glycol Historic Market Analysis in Kilo
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Glycol Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Glycol: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Kilo Tons by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Glycol Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in Kilo Tons by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Glycol Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Glycol in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Glycol Market in Kilo Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Glycol Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Glycol Market Trends by
Region/Country in Kilo Tons: 2020-2027
Table 146: Glycol Market in Latin America in Kilo Tons by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Glycol Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Glycol Market Growth Prospects in
Kilo Tons by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Glycol Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
Kilo Tons by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Glycol Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Glycol in Kilo Tons by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Glycol Market Review in Latin America in Kilo Tons
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Glycol Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Glycol Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Kilo Tons by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 155: Glycol Market in Argentina in Kilo Tons by Segment:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Glycol Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Argentinean Glycol Addressable Market Opportunity in
Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 158: Glycol Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Kilo Tons by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Glycol Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 160: Glycol Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and
Projections in Kilo Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Glycol Historic Market Scenario in Kilo
Tons by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Glycol Market Share Analysis by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Glycol Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Glycol Historic Market Review in Kilo Tons
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Glycol Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 166: Glycol Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Kilo Tons by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Glycol Historic Market Analysis in Kilo Tons
by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 168: Mexican Glycol Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Glycol Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Kilo Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Glycol Market in Retrospect in Kilo Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 171: Glycol Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Glycol Market Estimates and
Projections in Kilo Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Glycol Market in Rest of Latin America by Segment:
A Historic Review in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Glycol Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Glycol Latent Demand Forecasts
in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Glycol Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019
Table 177: Glycol Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Glycol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 179: Glycol Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in Kilo Tons: 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Glycol Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Glycol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Kilo Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: The Middle East Glycol Historic Market by Segment in
Kilo Tons: 2012-2019
Table 183: Glycol Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Glycol Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Glycol Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Kilo Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 186: The Middle East Glycol Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Market for Glycol: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in Kilo Tons by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 188: Glycol Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
Kilo Tons by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Iranian Glycol Market Share Analysis by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Glycol in
Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Iranian Glycol Market in Kilo Tons by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 192: Glycol Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Glycol Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Kilo Tons by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 194: Glycol Market in Israel in Kilo Tons by Segment:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Glycol Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Israeli Glycol Addressable Market Opportunity in
Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 197: Glycol Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in Kilo Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Glycol Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Glycol Market Growth Prospects in Kilo
Tons by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Glycol Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
Kilo Tons by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Glycol Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Glycol in Kilo Tons by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Glycol Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Kilo Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Glycol Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Glycol Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Kilo Tons by Segment for
the Period 2018-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Glycol Historic Market Analysis
in Kilo Tons by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 207: Glycol Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Glycol Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Kilo Tons by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Glycol Historic Market Analysis
in Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 210: Glycol Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Glycol Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Kilo Tons by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Glycol Historic Market Analysis
in Kilo Tons by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Glycol Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Glycol Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Kilo Tons by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Glycol Market in Retrospect in
Kilo Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 216: Glycol Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 217: African Glycol Market Estimates and Projections in
Kilo Tons by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Glycol Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic
Review in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019
Table 219: African Glycol Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: African Glycol Latent Demand Forecasts in Kilo Tons
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Glycol Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use
in Kilo Tons for 2012-2019
Table 222: Glycol Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899584/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: