Kverva, 13. oktober 2020. Det vises til melding fra Icelandic Salmon AS ("Icelandic Salmon", tidligere Arnarlax AS), et ledende islandsk lakseoppdrettsselskap, og datterselskap av SalMar ASA ("Selskapet"), i dag, vedrørende en mulig privat plassering og notering av aksjene i Icelandic Salmon på Merkur Market.

Icelandic Salmon har engasjert DNB Markets, en del av DNB Bank ASA som Sole Global Coordinator og tilrettelegger, og Arctic Securities AS og Arion Banki hf. som tilretteleggere (samlet, "Tilretteleggerne") til å rådgi på og utføre en mulig privat plassering på opptil 5.038.040 aksjer (den "Private Plasseringen") bestående av (i) et primærtilbud på opptil 3.756.522 nye aksjer (de "Nye Aksjene") i Icelandic Salmon for å hente et brutto proveny på opp til ca. NOK 432 million og (ii) et sekundærtilbud på opptil 1.281.518 eksisterende aksjer fra de Selgende Aksjonærene (som definer nedenfor), tilsvarende et salgsproveny på opp til ca. NOK 147 million (samlet, men de Nye Aksjene, "Tilbudsaksjene").

Primærtilbudet, i den utstrekning det ikke er dekket av kommitteringer fra hjørnestensinvestorene (se nedenfor), er garantert av Icelandic Salmons største aksjonærer, SalMar ASA, Pactum AS, Gyda EHF og Holta Invest AS (samlet, "Garantistene"), hvoretter Garantistene har forpliktet seg til å garantere for den Private Plasseringen på Tilbudsprisen, for samlet ca. NOK 86,4 million. I henhold til garantiavtalen har Garantistene krav på en garantiprovisjon på 1 % av den respektive Garantistens garantiforpliktelse.

Icelandic Salmon har til hensikt å benytte nettoprovenyet fra primærtilbudet av de Nye Aksjene til å finansiere vekst og utvikling av Icelandic Salmons verdikjede innen eksisterende beholdning av lisenser, herunder investering i å utvide smoltkapasitet, oppgradere prosesseringsfasilitet (Bíldudalur), oppdrettsutstyr, varemerke-initiativer og oppbygning av biomasse.

Prisen per aksje i den Private Plasseringen har blitt fastsatt til NOK 115 ("Tilbudsprisen"), tilsvarende en verdsettelse av egenkapitalen i Icelandic Salmon før den Private Plasseringen på ca. NOK 3,06 milliard, basert på at 26.614.042 aksjer er utstedt i Icelandic Salmon.

Tre hjørnestensinvestorer har, på visse vilkår og betingelser, forpliktet seg til å bestille aksjer for et totalbeløp på opp til NOK 345,6 million på Tilbudsprisen som følger:

Gildi-lífeyrissjóður (Gildi Pension Fund), det tredje største pensjonsfondet på Island med ca. NOK 47 milliard i midler under forvaltning og over 240 tusen fondsmedlemmer: NOK 216.0 million, og en allokering av Tilbudsaksjer for minst NOK 194.4 million; Stefnir Asset Management Company, en av de største private islandske fondsforvaltere: NOK 97,2 million, og en allokering av Tilbudsaksjer for minst NOK 77.7 million; og Edvin Austbø gjennom Alden AS: NOK 32,4 million, og en allokering av Tilbudsaksjer for minst NOK 21,6 million.

De Selgende Aksjonærene i sekundærtilbudet er: (i) Pactum AS: opptil 1.000.000 aksjer, ca. 55 % av nåværende beholdning (direkte og indirekte) på 1.825.862 aksjer (6,8 %) og (ii) Gyda EHF, eiet av Kjartan Olafsson (styrets leder): opptil 281.518 aksjer, ca. 22 % av nåværende beholdning (direkte og indirekte) på 1.281.518 aksjer (4,8 %) (samlet, de "Selgende Aksjonærene").

Tilbudsperioden i den Private Plasseringen vil starte i dag, 13. oktober 2020, kl 09:00 (CET) og avsluttes den 14. oktober 2020 kl 16:30 (CET). Tilretteleggerne og Icelandic Salmon kan imidlertid på ethvert tidspunkt, etter eget skjønn, og på kort varsel beslutte å avslutte eller forlenge tilbudsperioden. Hvis tilbudsperioden blir nedkortet eller utvidet, vil de øvrige datoene vist til her kunne bli justert tilsvarende.

Icelandic Salmon har søkt om, og vil betinget av vellykket gjennomføring av den Private Plasseringen og de nødvendige godkjennelser fra Oslo Børs, notere aksjene i Icelandic Salmon på Merkur Market ("Noteringen"). Første noteringsdag på Merkur Market er ventet å finne sted kort tid etter gjennomføringen av den Private Plasseringen, og er på det nåværende tidspunkt ventet å bli på eller rundt 27. oktober 2020.

Den Private Plasseringen vil rettes mot norske og internasjonale investorers, I hvert tilfelle betinget av tilgjengelig unntak fra krav om tilbudsprospekt og ethvert annet notifiserings- og registreringskrav i den relevante jurisdiksjonen, og under forbehold for øvrige salgsrestriksjoner. Minimumsbeløp for bestilling og allokering har blitt satt til NOK-ekvivalenten av EUR 100.000. Icelandic Salmon kan imidlertid, etter eget skjønn, allokere for et lavere beløp enn EUR 100.000 I den utstrekning det er tilgjengelig relevante unntak fra prospektkrav i henhold til verdipapirloven og tilknyttede forskrifter.

Gjennomføringen av den Private Plasseringen er betinget av (i) de nødvendige vedtak av styret for å gjennomføre den Private Plasseringen og å utstede de Nye Aksjene I henhold til fullmakten som er tildelt fra Icelandic Salmons generalforsamling og (ii) mottak av betaling for de Nye Aksjene som er allokert. Icelandic Salmon kan, etter eget skjønn og konsultasjon med Tilretteleggerne, kansellere den Private Plasseringen på ethvert tidspunkt og for enhver grunn forut for oppfyllelsen av betingelsene (i) og (ii) uten noen kompensasjon til investorene.

For mer informasjon om Icelandic Salmon henvises det til meldingen som er offentliggjort av Icelandic Salmon.

Rådgivere: DNB Markets, en del av DNB Bank ASA opptrer som Sole Global Coordinator and Tilrettelegger og Arctic Securities AS and Arion Banki hf. opptrer som Tilretteleggere i forbindelse med den Private Plasseringen. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS er engasjer som juridisk rådgiver til Icelandic Salmon og Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma AS er engasjert som juridisk rådgiver til Tilretteleggerne.

For mer informasjon, vennligst kontakt:

Trine Sæther Romuld

CFO & COO

Tel: +47 991 63 632

Email: trine.romuld@salmar.no

