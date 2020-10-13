New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Engineered Foams Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899429/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyurethane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$42.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polystyrene segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR

The Engineered Foams market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

Polyvinyl Chloride Segment to Record 7% CAGR

In the global Polyvinyl Chloride segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • American Foam Products
  • Armacell International S.A.
  • BASF SE
  • Bayer AG
  • Covestro AG
  • DowDuPont
  • Foamcraft, Inc.
  • FoamPartner (Fritz Nauer AG)
  • Future Foam, Inc.
  • FXI
  • GWP Group
  • Huntsman Corp.
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • INOAC Corporation
  • Nomaco, Inc.
  • Pregis LLC
  • Recticel NV
  • Rempac Foam Corporation
  • Rogers Corporation
  • Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • The DOW Chemical Company
  • The Woodbridge Group®
  • Trelleborg AB
  • UFP Technologies, Inc.
  • Woodbridge Group




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899429/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Engineered Foam Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 2: Engineered Foams Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Engineered Foams Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Polyurethane (Material Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Polyurethane (Material Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Polyurethane (Material Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Polystyrene (Material Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Polystyrene (Material Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Polystyrene (Material Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Polyvinyl Chloride (Material Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Polyvinyl Chloride (Material Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019

Table 12: Polyvinyl Chloride (Material Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 13: Polyolefin (Material Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Polyolefin (Material Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Polyolefin (Material Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Other Material Types (Material Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Other Material Types (Material Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: Other Material Types (Material Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 19: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027

Table 20: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019

Table 21: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Medical & Healthcare (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Medical & Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Medical & Healthcare (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 25: Transportation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Transportation (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Transportation (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Manufacturing & Construction (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 29: Manufacturing & Construction (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 30: Manufacturing & Construction (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Engineered Foam Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: Engineered Foams Market in the United States in US$
Million by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 35: Engineered Foams Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 36: United States Engineered Foams Market Share Breakdown
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: United States Engineered Foams Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Engineered Foams Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 39: Engineered Foams Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Engineered Foams Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 41: Engineered Foams Market in Canada: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019

Table 42: Canadian Engineered Foams Market Shares in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 43: Canadian Engineered Foams Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Engineered Foams Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 45: Canadian Engineered Foams Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Engineered Foams Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 47: Engineered Foams Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 48: Japanese Engineered Foams Market Share in Percentages
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Engineered Foams in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Japanese Engineered Foams Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 51: Engineered Foams Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Engineered
Foams Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 53: Engineered Foams Historic Demand Scenario in China in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 54: Chinese Engineered Foams Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Engineered Foams in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 56: Engineered Foams Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 57: Chinese Engineered Foams Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Engineered Foam Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Engineered Foams Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 59: Engineered Foams Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 60: European Engineered Foams Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: Engineered Foams Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 62: European Engineered Foams Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 63: Engineered Foams Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 64: European Engineered Foams Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 65: Engineered Foams Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019

Table 66: European Engineered Foams Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 67: Engineered Foams Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 68: French Engineered Foams Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 69: French Engineered Foams Market Share Shift by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: Engineered Foams Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 71: French Engineered Foams Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 72: French Engineered Foams Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 73: German Engineered Foams Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 74: Engineered Foams Market in Germany: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 75: German Engineered Foams Market Share Distribution by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 76: Engineered Foams Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 77: German Engineered Foams Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 78: Engineered Foams Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 79: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Engineered
Foams Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 80: Engineered Foams Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 81: Italian Engineered Foams Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 82: Italian Demand for Engineered Foams in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: Engineered Foams Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 84: Italian Engineered Foams Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Engineered Foams Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 86: Engineered Foams Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 87: United Kingdom Engineered Foams Market Share in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Engineered Foams in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 89: United Kingdom Engineered Foams Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 90: Engineered Foams Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Engineered Foams Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 92: Engineered Foams Market in Spain: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019

Table 93: Spanish Engineered Foams Market Shares in Percentages
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 94: Spanish Engineered Foams Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 95: Engineered Foams Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 96: Spanish Engineered Foams Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 97: Engineered Foams Market in Russia in US$ Million by
Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 98: Engineered Foams Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 99: Russian Engineered Foams Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: Russian Engineered Foams Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 101: Engineered Foams Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 102: Engineered Foams Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Engineered Foams Demand Potential in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 104: Rest of Europe Engineered Foams Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 105: Engineered Foams Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown
of Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 106: Rest of Europe Engineered Foams Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 107: Engineered Foams Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 108: Rest of Europe Engineered Foams Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Engineered Foams Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 110: Engineered Foams Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Engineered Foams Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: Engineered Foams Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material
Type: 2020-2027

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Engineered Foams Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Engineered Foams Market Share Shift by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: Engineered Foams Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Engineered Foams Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Engineered Foams Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Australian Engineered Foams Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 119: Engineered Foams Market in Australia: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 120: Australian Engineered Foams Market Share
Distribution by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 121: Engineered Foams Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 122: Australian Engineered Foams Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 123: Engineered Foams Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 124: Indian Engineered Foams Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 125: Engineered Foams Market in India: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019

Table 126: Indian Engineered Foams Market Shares in Percentages
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 127: Indian Engineered Foams Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 128: Engineered Foams Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 129: Indian Engineered Foams Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Engineered Foams Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 131: South Korean Engineered Foams Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 132: Engineered Foams Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Engineered Foams Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 134: South Korean Engineered Foams Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 135: Engineered Foams Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Engineered Foams Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027

Table 137: Engineered Foams Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Engineered Foams Market Share
in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Engineered Foams in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Engineered Foams Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 141: Engineered Foams Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Engineered Foams Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 143: Engineered Foams Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 144: Latin American Engineered Foams Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 145: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Engineered Foams Market in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027

Table 146: Engineered Foams Historic Demand Scenario in Latin
America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 147: Latin American Engineered Foams Market Share
Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Engineered Foams in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 149: Engineered Foams Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 150: Latin American Engineered Foams Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 151: Engineered Foams Demand Potential in Argentina in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 152: Argentinean Engineered Foams Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 153: Engineered Foams Market in Argentina: Breakdown of
Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 154: Argentinean Engineered Foams Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 155: Engineered Foams Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019

Table 156: Argentinean Engineered Foams Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 157: Engineered Foams Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027

Table 158: Brazilian Engineered Foams Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 159: Brazilian Engineered Foams Market Share Shift by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 160: Engineered Foams Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 161: Brazilian Engineered Foams Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 162: Brazilian Engineered Foams Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

MEXICO
Table 163: Mexican Engineered Foams Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 164: Engineered Foams Market in Mexico: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 165: Mexican Engineered Foams Market Share Distribution
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 166: Engineered Foams Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 167: Mexican Engineered Foams Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 168: Engineered Foams Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Engineered Foams Market in Rest of Latin America in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 170: Engineered Foams Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Engineered Foams Market Share
Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Engineered Foams Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 173: Engineered Foams Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 174: Engineered Foams Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Engineered Foams Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 176: Engineered Foams Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 177: The Middle East Engineered Foams Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 178: The Middle East Engineered Foams Market in US$
Million by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 179: Engineered Foams Market in the Middle East: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period
2012-2019

Table 180: The Middle East Engineered Foams Market Shares in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 181: The Middle East Engineered Foams Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 182: Engineered Foams Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 183: The Middle East Engineered Foams Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Engineered Foams Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 185: Engineered Foams Demand Patterns in Iran in US$
Million by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 186: Iranian Engineered Foams Market Share in Percentages
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Engineered Foams in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 188: Iranian Engineered Foams Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 189: Engineered Foams Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 190: Engineered Foams Demand Potential in Israel in US$
Million by Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 191: Israeli Engineered Foams Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 192: Engineered Foams Market in Israel: Breakdown of
Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 193: Israeli Engineered Foams Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 194: Engineered Foams Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019

Table 195: Israeli Engineered Foams Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Engineered Foams Market in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027

Table 197: Engineered Foams Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Engineered Foams Market Share
Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Engineered Foams in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 200: Engineered Foams Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Engineered Foams Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Engineered Foams Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Material Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Engineered Foams Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 204: Engineered Foams Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 205: Engineered Foams Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Engineered Foams Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 207: Engineered Foams Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Rest of Middle East Engineered Foams Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027

Table 209: Engineered Foams Market in Rest of Middle East:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Engineered Foams Market Share
Distribution by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Engineered Foams Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Engineered Foams Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 213: Engineered Foams Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 214: Engineered Foams Market in Africa in US$ Million by
Material Type: 2020-2027

Table 215: Engineered Foams Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019

Table 216: African Engineered Foams Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 217: African Engineered Foams Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 218: Engineered Foams Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 219: Engineered Foams Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899429/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001