Rueil Malmaison, 13 October 2020
VINCI Airports – traffic at 30 September 2020
Passenger traffic was able to pick back up somewhat over the summer season as border closures were gradually lifted from 15 June in the Schengen area and travel restrictions in many countries were relaxed. Airports handling primarily tourist, family and domestic flights were best placed to take advantage of these conditions in July and August. The uptick was cut short in September as restrictions came back into force in an effort to stem the sustained rise in Covid-19 infections. To date, business traffic continues to remain very low.
Passenger numbers in the third quarter of 2020 were down 79.1% on the same period the previous year, with a total of 15 million passengers handled across the 45 airports in the VINCI network1. Over the first nine months of the year, cumulative passenger numbers had fallen 67.9% compared with the first nine months of 2019.
All airports in the VINCI network comply with the hygiene recommendations made by major international health bodies, applied through the “Protecting Each Other” campaign. Bureau Veritas approved the measures put in place by the network’s airports in France, the UK and Portugal. Furthermore, at Lyon Saint-Exupéry, VINCI Airports launched Mona at the start of October. The first of its kind in the world, this new biometric travel service allows passengers to enjoy a fully autonomous and contactless journey through the airport.
Appendix – Passenger traffic and commercial aircraft movements at 30 September 2020
I- Passenger numbers by airport
|In thousands of passengers
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q3 2020
| % change
Q3 2020 / Q3 2019
| YTD 2020
9 months
| % change
YTD Sept 20/ YTD Sept 19
|12 months y.o.y
|% change 12 mths y.o.y
|Portugal (ANA) of which
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|2,124
|-76.9%
|7,775
|-67.3%
|15,146
|-50.5%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|1,396
|-64.2%
|3,682
|-63.4%
|6,735
|-47.8%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|1,034
|-70.2%
|1,832
|-75.4%
|3,404
|-62.2%
|Madeira
|100
|302
|-69.3%
|927
|-64.6%
|1,679
|-50.3%
|Azores
|100
|335
|-62.1%
|709
|-64.1%
|1,195
|-51.1%
|TOTAL
|5,192
|-71.8%
|14,926
|-67.5%
|28,159
|-51.7%
|United Kingdom
|Gatwick (LGW)
|50
|1,915
|-86.4%
|9,460
|-73.9%
|19,755
|-57.5%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|493
|-73.4%
|1,524
|-69.3%
|2,846
|-55.7%
|TOTAL
|2,408
|-84.9%
|10,984
|-73.4%
|22,601
|-57.3%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|691
|-91.5%
|5,685
|-76.6%
|13,282
|-58.3%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|1,608
|-63.4%
|5,317
|-56.8%
|9,545
|-42.3%
|Kobé (UKB)
|40
|322
|-64.7%
|1,136
|-54.3%
|2,013
|-38.6%
|TOTAL
|2,622
|-80.6%
|12,138
|-68.9%
|24,840
|-51.9%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|488
|-92.1%
|6,876
|-63.3%
|12,793
|-48.9%
|TOTAL
|488
|-92.1%
|6,876
|-63.3%
|12,793
|-48.9%
|France
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|31
|953
|-71.7%
|3,021
|-66.7%
|5,709
|-51.2%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|803
|-64.5%
|1,956
|-65.2%
|3,556
|-49.5%
|Saint-Nazaire Montoir (SNR)
|85
|0
|-89.7%
|6
|-56.4%
|12
|-39.5%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|99
|-59.8%
|210
|-68.4%
|396
|-54.4%
|Dinard Bretagne (DNR)
|49
|8
|-80.0%
|18
|-78.6%
|31
|-69.7%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|2
|+420.4%
|206
|-21.2%
|252
|-17.2%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|1
|-29.6%
|105
|-42.7%
|126
|-39.2%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|94
|-41.6%
|166
|-59.9%
|259
|-51.4%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|22
|-80.7%
|98
|-70.1%
|201
|-53.3%
|TOTAL
|1,982
|-68.0%
|5,787
|-65.2%
|10,542
|-50.3%
|In thousands of passengers
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q3 2020
| % change
Q3 2020 / Q3 2019
| YTD 2020
9 months
| % change
YTD Sept 20/ YTD Sept 19
|12 months y.o.y
|% change 12 mths y.o.y
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|90
|-93.9%
|1,233
|-72.6%
|2,766
|-53.9%
|Siem Reap (REP)
|70
|1
|-99.9%
|618
|-79.4%
|1,541
|-63.0%
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|15
|-97.3%
|204
|-84.5%
|567
|-63.6%
|TOTAL
|106
|-96.2%
|2,055
|-76.7%
|4,874
|-58.4%
|United States of America of which
|Orlando-Sanford (SFB)
|100
|302
|-62.0%
|1,151
|-54.0%
|1,939
|-40.0%
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC*
|378
|-76.4%
|1,601
|-62.7%
|3,219
|-43.5%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC*
|60
|-76.3%
|360
|-57.9%
|639
|-44.5%
|TOTAL
|739
|-72.1%
|3,113
|-59.3%
|5,796
|-42.5%
|Brazil
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|476
|-75.2%
|2,621
|-53.6%
|4,752
|-39.1%
|TOTAL
|476
|-75.2%
|2,621
|-53.6%
|4,752
|-39.1%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|478
|-77.7%
|1,486
|-68.7%
|2,895
|-51.5%
|TOTAL
|478
|-77.7%
|1,486
|-68.7%
|2,895
|-51.5%
| Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
of which
|Saint-Domingue (SDQ)
|100
|383
|-67.9%
|1,412
|-57.6%
|2,600
|-39.5%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|23
|-84.7%
|310
|-55.5%
|476
|-45.7%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|0
|-99.5%
|55
|-60.5%
|86
|-50.2%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|9
|-59.4%
|29
|-53.9%
|51
|-34.5%
|TOTAL
|416
|-70.4%
|1,806
|-57.3%
|3,213
|-40.8%
|Sweden
|Stockholm Skavsta (NYO)
|90
|106
|-84.7%
|464
|-73.6%
|986
|-56.1%
|TOTAL
|106
|-84.7%
|464
|-73.6%
|986
|-56.1%
|Costa Rica
|Guanacaste (LIR)
|45
|1
|-99.6%
|429
|-55.4%
|691
|-42.4%
|TOTAL
|1
|-99.6%
|429
|-55.4%
|691
|-42.4%
| *MC: Management Contract
|Total VINCI Airports
|15,013
|-79.1%
|62,683
|-67.9%
|122,142
|-51.8%
II- Commercial movements by airports
|Commercial flights (ATM)
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q3 2020
| % change
Q3 2020 / Q3 2019
|12 months y.o.y
|% change 12 mths y.o.y
|Portugal (ANA) incl.
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|22,520
|-63.0%
|121,103
|-44.2%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|13,194
|-52.4%
|56,336
|-41.3%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|11,204
|-48.5%
|28,170
|-52.4%
|Madeira
|100
|3,636
|-49.8%
|15,265
|-42.4%
|Azores
|100
|6,907
|-31.0%
|19,453
|-34.3%
|TOTAL
|57,497
|-54.9%
|240,427
|-43.9%
|United Kingdom
|London Gatwick (LGW)
|50
|17,864
|-77.9%
|131,576
|-53.2%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|4,955
|-63.3%
|26,893
|-46.7%
|TOTAL
|22,819
|-75.8%
|158,469
|-52.3%
|Japon (Kansai Airports)
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|16,094
|-69.9%
|118,014
|-42.7%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|23,569
|-33.5%
|104,592
|-24.7%
|Kobé (UKB)
|40
|6,419
|-18.2%
|27,724
|-7.1%
|TOTAL
|46,082
|-52.4%
|250,330
|-33.2%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|4,981
|-87.4%
|84,421
|-47.5%
|TOTAL
|4,981
|-87.4%
|84,421
|-47.5%
|France
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|31
|12,796
|-60.6%
|67,407
|-45.9%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|7,417
|-59.2%
|33,219
|-47.3%
|Saint-Nazaire Montoir (SNR)
|85
|97
|-69.2%
|1,099
|-35.4%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|1,346
|-60.6%
|6,311
|-52.9%
|Dinard Bretagne (DNR)
|49
|459
|-11.0%
|877
|-35.7%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|211
|+12.8%
|3,370
|-12.4%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|471
|+10.3%
|5,555
|-18.1%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|3,145
|-43.4%
|5,660
|-54.3%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|902
|-58.3%
|5,191
|-45.6%
|TOTAL
|26,844
|-57.5%
|128,689
|-45.6%
|Commercial flights (ATM)
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q3 2020
| % change
Q3 2020 / Q3 2019
|12 months y.o.y
|% change 12 mths y.o.y
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|2,183
|-84.1%
|30,875
|-43.7%
|Siem Reap (REP)
|70
|127
|-98.5%
|17,379
|-58.0%
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|236
|-95.9%
|7,278
|-55.3%
|TOTAL
|2,546
|-90.9%
|55,532
|-50.6%
|United States of America incl.
|Orlando-Sanford (SFB)
|100
|4,008
|-30.0%
|17,679
|-26.4%
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC*
|28,302
|-25.6%
|113,300
|-19.7%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC*
|1,086
|-40.7%
|5,606
|-31.4%
|TOTAL
|33,396
|-26.8%
|136,585
|-21.2%
|Brazil
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|8,944
|-54.7%
|54,933
|-29.4%
|TOTAL
|8,944
|-54.7%
|54,933
|-29.4%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|9,972
|-55.5%
|41,738
|-39.0%
|TOTAL
|9,972
|-55.5%
|41,738
|-39.0%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom) incl.
|Saint-Domingue (SDQ)
|100
|5,373
|-52.4%
|28,417
|-32.2%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|396
|-66.0%
|3,510
|-44.6%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|49
|-81.6%
|667
|-50.1%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|1,346
|-41.3%
|6,410
|-33.4%
|TOTAL
|7,178
|-52.4%
|39,106
|-34.2%
|Sweden
|Stockholm Skavsta (NYO)
|90
|1,059
|-74.1%
|7,164
|-48.8%
|TOTAL
|1,059
|-74.1%
|7,164
|-48.8%
|Costa Rica
|Guanacaste (LIR)
|45
|82
|-97.0%
|7,628
|-45.2%
|TOTAL
|82
|-97.0%
|7,628
|-45.2%
| *MC: Management Contract
|Total VINCI Airports
|221,400
|-60.4%
|1,205,022
|-41.3%
1Data at 100% estimated to 13 October 2020. Data for 2019 includes full-year airport traffic.
