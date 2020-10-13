

Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for growth

BRISTOL, UK, PARIS, France and GUERNSEY, Channel Islands, October 13th, 2020

Cegedim Insurance Solutions, a leading provider of software and services for the global health insurance markets, is proud to announce that Global Benefits Group (GBG) has gone live worldwide with Actisure, Cegedim Insurance Solutions award-winning health, protection and travel insurance policy & claims management system.

Global Benefits Group implements the leading health insurance system across its global operations to help drive continued international expansion in accordance with its 2020 strategy and beyond.

Following a thorough evaluation process, GBG selected Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions to achieve the following objectives:

Replace its existing legacy systems and related manual processes

Enhance in-house claims processing and improve rules-driven operational processes

Support its global business development initiatives

Provide a platform for the introduction of global standard business practices

Two-phase approach

The first phase was achieved with a rapid and agile-based implementation. The second phase extended the Actisure implementation to GBG’s global enterprise. With offices in India, Europe and the United States all converting from the company’s legacy system to Actisure, the second phase required a true global initiative that involved cross-functional resources from both organizations. GBG took Actisure’s ‘self-sufficiency’ model to heart – by the time the system went live, GBG personnel were fully trained in Actisure and took on the role of Subject Matter Experts for Actisure at GBG.

“In Actisure, we believe we have identified the best solution to help us optimize our processes for the benefit of both internal and external stakeholders. We are able to shed our legacy systems and leverage an efficient, scalable platform” said Patrick Collins, COO at Global Benefits Group. "We’re excited about the value Actisure will deliver globally in both the short and long term.”

“GBG has already proven to be a dynamic, forward-thinking client. It fully understands the current market dynamics and why Actisure is the optimal platform to help execute the company’s strategy for 2020 and beyond. GBG has ambitious growth targets centered around developing new, innovative products while ensuring existing clients enjoy continuously enhancing support: that spirit is a strategy very similar to ours, and we look forward to supporting it in delivering their plans,” commented James Stokoe, CEO Cegedim Insurance Solutions International Division.

About Global Benefits Group:







Global Benefits Group (GBG) has been specializing in the international insurance market for more than 35 years. GBG distributes and underwrites international medical, life, disability, and travel insurance to clients around the world and is committed to delivering outstanding customer service to the globally mobile population. GBG’s insurance entity, GBG Insurance Limited, is rated B++ (Good) by A.M. Best. About Cegedim Insurance Solutions:







Cegedim Insurance Solutions is a key player in transformation serving more than 200 actors from the life and health insurance: Insurers, Provident Institutions, Brokers, in France and internationally.

To do so, Cegedim Insurance Solutions offers both SaaS solutions and business services (Third Party Payment, Health Data Flow Management, and Third Party Administration) and expert services (Analytics, organizational and management consulting) in health and provident care.

To learn more about Cegedim Insurance Solutions: www.cegedim-insurance.com

And follow Cegedim Insurance Solutions on LinkedIn and Twitter @CegedimIS.



About Cegedim:



Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs almost 5,000 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue in excess of €500 million in 2019. Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).



To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.com



And follow Cegedim on Twitter: @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.





