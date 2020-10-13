New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acrylic Acid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955739/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylic Esters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Acrylic Polymers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Acrylic Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.



Other Derivatives Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR



In the global Other Derivatives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 292-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arkema

BASF SE

DowDupont Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Hexion Inc.

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Sasol Ltd.

SIBUR Holding







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955739/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Acrylic Acid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Acrylic Acid Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Acrylic Acid Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Acrylic Acid Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Acrylic Esters (Derivative) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Acrylic Esters (Derivative) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Acrylic Esters (Derivative) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Acrylic Polymers (Derivative) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Acrylic Polymers (Derivative) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Acrylic Polymers (Derivative) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Derivatives (Derivative) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Derivatives (Derivative) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Derivatives (Derivative) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Diapers (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Diapers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Diapers (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Surface Coatings Industry (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Surface Coatings Industry (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Surface Coatings Industry (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Adhesives & Sealants (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Adhesives & Sealants (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Adhesives & Sealants (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Plastic Additives Industry (End-Use) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Plastic Additives Industry (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Plastic Additives Industry (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Water Treatment (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Water Treatment (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Water Treatment (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Acrylic Acid Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Acrylic Acid Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Acrylic Acid Market in the United States by

Derivative: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Acrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Acrylic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Acrylic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Acrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Acrylic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Acrylic Acid Historic Market Review by

Derivative in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Acrylic Acid Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Derivative for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Acrylic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Acrylic Acid Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Acrylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Acrylic Acid: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Derivative for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Acrylic Acid Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Derivative for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Acrylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Acrylic

Acid in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Acrylic Acid Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Acrylic Acid Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Acrylic Acid Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Acrylic Acid Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Acrylic Acid Market by Derivative: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Acrylic Acid in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Acrylic Acid Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Acrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Acrylic Acid Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Acrylic Acid Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Acrylic Acid Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Acrylic Acid Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Acrylic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Derivative: 2020-2027



Table 59: Acrylic Acid Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Acrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Acrylic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: Acrylic Acid Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Acrylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Acrylic Acid Market in France by Derivative:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Acrylic Acid Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Acrylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Acrylic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Acrylic Acid Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Acrylic Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Acrylic Acid Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: German Acrylic Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Acrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Acrylic Acid Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Acrylic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Acrylic Acid Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Acrylic Acid Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Acrylic Acid Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Acrylic Acid Market by Derivative: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Acrylic Acid in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Acrylic Acid Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Acrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Acrylic Acid: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Derivative for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Acrylic Acid Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Acrylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Acrylic Acid in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Acrylic Acid Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Acrylic Acid Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Acrylic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Acrylic Acid Historic Market Review by

Derivative in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Acrylic Acid Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Derivative for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Acrylic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Acrylic Acid Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Acrylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Acrylic Acid Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Acrylic Acid Market in Russia by Derivative:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Acrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Acrylic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Acrylic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Acrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Acrylic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Derivative: 2020-2027



Table 101: Acrylic Acid Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Acrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown

by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Acrylic Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Acrylic Acid Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Acrylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Acrylic Acid Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Acrylic Acid Market in Asia-Pacific by Derivative:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Acrylic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Acrylic Acid Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Acrylic Acid Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Acrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Acrylic Acid Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Acrylic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Acrylic Acid Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Acrylic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Acrylic Acid Historic Market Review by

Derivative in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Acrylic Acid Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Derivative for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Acrylic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Acrylic Acid Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Acrylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Acrylic Acid Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Acrylic Acid Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 129: Acrylic Acid Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Acrylic Acid Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Acrylic Acid Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Acrylic Acid Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Acrylic Acid: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Derivative

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Acrylic Acid Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid Market Share

Analysis by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Acrylic Acid in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Acrylic Acid Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Acrylic Acid Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Acrylic Acid Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Acrylic Acid Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Acrylic Acid Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Acrylic Acid Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Acrylic Acid Market by Derivative:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Acrylic Acid in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Acrylic Acid Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Acrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Acrylic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Derivative: 2020-2027



Table 149: Acrylic Acid Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Acrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Acrylic Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Acrylic Acid Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Acrylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Acrylic Acid Market in Brazil by Derivative:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Acrylic Acid Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Acrylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Acrylic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Acrylic Acid Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Acrylic Acid Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Acrylic Acid Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Acrylic Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Acrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Acrylic Acid Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Acrylic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Acrylic Acid Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Acrylic Acid Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Acrylic Acid Market in Rest of Latin America by

Derivative: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Acrylic Acid Market Share

Breakdown by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Acrylic Acid Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Acrylic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Acrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Acrylic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Acrylic Acid Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Acrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Acrylic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Acrylic Acid Historic Market by

Derivative in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Acrylic Acid Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Derivative for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Acrylic Acid Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Acrylic Acid Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Acrylic Acid Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Acrylic Acid: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Derivative for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Acrylic Acid Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Derivative for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Acrylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Acrylic

Acid in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Acrylic Acid Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Acrylic Acid Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Acrylic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Derivative: 2020-2027



Table 188: Acrylic Acid Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Acrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Acrylic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 191: Acrylic Acid Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Acrylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Acrylic Acid Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Acrylic Acid Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Acrylic Acid Market by Derivative:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Acrylic Acid in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Acrylic Acid Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Acrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Acrylic Acid Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Derivative for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Acrylic Acid Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 201: Acrylic Acid Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Acrylic Acid Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Acrylic Acid Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Acrylic Acid Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Acrylic Acid Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Acrylic Acid Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Acrylic Acid Market Share

Breakdown by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Acrylic Acid Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Acrylic Acid Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Acrylic Acid Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Acrylic Acid Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Acrylic Acid Market in Africa by Derivative:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Acrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Acrylic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Acrylic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Acrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955739/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001