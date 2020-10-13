NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

October 13, 2020 at 10.00 EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ovaskainen Jari

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20201012133130_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-09

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 290 Unit price: 1.7 EUR

(2): Volume: 5,228 Unit price: 1.695 EUR

(3): Volume: 856 Unit price: 1.7 EUR

(4): Volume: 4,092 Unit price: 1.6 EUR

(5): Volume: 266 Unit price: 1.575 EUR

(6): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 1.58 EUR

(7): Volume: 1,295 Unit price: 1.59 EUR

(8): Volume: 11,457 Unit price: 1.595 EUR

(9): Volume: 16,982 Unit price: 1.6 EUR

(10): Volume: 4,524 Unit price: 1.52 EUR

(11): Volume: 7,100 Unit price: 1.53 EUR

(12): Volume: 8,200 Unit price: 1.55 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(12): Volume: 70,290 Volume weighted average price: 1.5867 EUR



