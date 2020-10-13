Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 13 October 2020: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma”, the “Group” or the “Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures or cancer chemotherapy, announces that on 12 October 2020, the Company's Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT") transferred 75,000 ordinary shares of 0.2 pence in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") to Michael Bolinder following the vesting of share awards granted under the Company's Performance Share Plan.

Following the transfer of the Ordinary Shares referred to above. Michael Bolinder holds 75,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.08 per cent. of the total issued share capital of the Company.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Michael Bolinder 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Acacia Pharma Group plc b) LEI 213800SLDKXWKT6E3381 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Ordinary Shares of £0.02 each















GB00BYWF9Y76 b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of Ordinary Shares following vesting of share award under

the Company's Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) 75,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of £0.02 pence per share d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



N/A e) Date of the transaction 12 October 2020



f) Place of the transaction Euronext Brussels (XBRU)

