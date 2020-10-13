The top sports & fitness deals for Prime Day, featuring all the top golf clubs, treadmills, Nike footwear, adidas merchandise, fitness bands & workout apparel savings



Prime Day sports & fitness deals are underway. Review the latest offers on Nike running shoes, adidas sports apparel, golf clubs, fitness bands, folding treadmills & indoor cycling bikes. Links to the top deals are listed below.



Best golf deals:







Best sport & fitness products deals:







Best exercise bike & treadmill deals:







Best Nike & Adidas sports gear:







In need of some more sports apparel & fitness equipment deals? Click here to browse the full range of live deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.



Prime Day discounts are active for a brief amount of time. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



Dedicated exclusively to Amazon Prime members, Prime Day is a yearly sales event where Amazon offers impressive deals on gadgets, appliances, apparel, and more.



Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and enjoy the entire Prime Day sale.



There’s always a broad range of deals on sports gear, stationary bikes, incline treadmills, golf tees & exercise machines for Prime Day shoppers. When it comes to sports apparel, Amazon has you covered. Adidas and Nike offer some of the best when it comes to clothing, footwear and other sports outfits. In the men's golf department, you can find some high-quality shirts and polo shirts, such as the adidas Climacool Performance polo and the Nike Men's Dri-fit Victory Blade polo. For women, there's the women's dry short-sleeved polo from Nike and the Adidas Women's Beyond 18 half zip jacket. These are great if you regularly play golf or even if you just want some great-looking quality outfits.



Amazon also has a lot of fitness equipment available if you want to stay fit or lose weight. For strength training, they have all the equipment that you need, from dumbbells to kettlebells to power racks and benches for those heavier lifts, as well as barbells and weight plates.



If you are interested in steady state cardio for losing weight or maintaining your current fitness level, there's a ton of exercise bikes and treadmills to choose from. The ATIVAFIT indoor exercise bike features a folding design that saves space, an LCD screen to monitor your distance, speed and heart rate, and a magnetic flywheel. It's also very affordable, especially when compared to premium exercise bike brands like Peloton.



Normally set in July each year to celebrate Amazon’s founding, this year’s Prime Day shopping event is starting much later and falling closer to the Black Friday sales season.



Searching for more sports equipment & fitness clothing deals? Click here to browse the full selection of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.





About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

