New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adhesive Resin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955751/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. SBS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic Rubber segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Adhesive Resin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Polyamide Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR



In the global Polyamide segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 299-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ashland, Inc.

DowDuPont, Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC

Lawter B.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

The Compound Company BV (Yparex)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955751/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Adhesive Resin Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Adhesive Resin Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Adhesive Resin Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Adhesive Resin Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: SBS (Chemistry) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: SBS (Chemistry) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: SBS (Chemistry) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Synthetic Rubber (Chemistry) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Synthetic Rubber (Chemistry) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Synthetic Rubber (Chemistry) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Polyamide (Chemistry) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Polyamide (Chemistry) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Polyamide (Chemistry) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Polyurethane (Chemistry) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Polyurethane (Chemistry) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Polyurethane (Chemistry) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Epoxy (Chemistry) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Epoxy (Chemistry) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Epoxy (Chemistry) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Chemistries (Chemistry) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Chemistries (Chemistry) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Chemistries (Chemistry) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Paper & Packaging (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Paper & Packaging (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Paper & Packaging (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Building & Construction (Application) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Building & Construction (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Building & Construction (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Transportation (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Transportation (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Transportation (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Consumer/DIY (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Consumer/DIY (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Consumer/DIY (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Leather & Footwear (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Leather & Footwear (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Leather & Footwear (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 39: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Adhesive Resin Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: United States Adhesive Resin Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Adhesive Resin Market in the United States by

Chemistry: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Adhesive Resin Market Share Breakdown

by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Adhesive Resin Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Adhesive Resin Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: Adhesive Resin Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Adhesive Resin Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Adhesive Resin Historic Market Review by

Chemistry in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Adhesive Resin Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Chemistry for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Adhesive Resin Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Adhesive Resin Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 51: Canadian Adhesive Resin Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Adhesive Resin: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Chemistry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Adhesive Resin Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Adhesive Resin Market Share Analysis by

Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Adhesive

Resin in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Japanese Adhesive Resin Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Adhesive Resin Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Adhesive Resin Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Chemistry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Adhesive Resin Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Adhesive Resin Market by Chemistry:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Demand for Adhesive Resin in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Adhesive Resin Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Adhesive Resin Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Adhesive Resin Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: European Adhesive Resin Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: Adhesive Resin Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Adhesive Resin Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Adhesive Resin Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020-2027



Table 68: Adhesive Resin Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Chemistry: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Adhesive Resin Market Share Breakdown by

Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Adhesive Resin Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 71: Adhesive Resin Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: European Adhesive Resin Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: Adhesive Resin Market in France by Chemistry:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: French Adhesive Resin Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Adhesive Resin Market Share Analysis by

Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Adhesive Resin Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 77: French Adhesive Resin Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Adhesive Resin Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Adhesive Resin Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: German Adhesive Resin Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 81: German Adhesive Resin Market Share Breakdown by

Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Adhesive Resin Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: German Adhesive Resin Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Adhesive Resin Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italian Adhesive Resin Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Chemistry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Adhesive Resin Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 87: Italian Adhesive Resin Market by Chemistry:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Italian Demand for Adhesive Resin in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Adhesive Resin Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Italian Adhesive Resin Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Adhesive Resin: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Chemistry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Adhesive Resin Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: United Kingdom Adhesive Resin Market Share Analysis

by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Adhesive Resin in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: United Kingdom Adhesive Resin Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: Adhesive Resin Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 97: Spanish Adhesive Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Spanish Adhesive Resin Historic Market Review by

Chemistry in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: Adhesive Resin Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Chemistry for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Spanish Adhesive Resin Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Adhesive Resin Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 102: Spanish Adhesive Resin Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 103: Russian Adhesive Resin Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Adhesive Resin Market in Russia by Chemistry:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 105: Russian Adhesive Resin Market Share Breakdown by

Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Russian Adhesive Resin Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Adhesive Resin Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 108: Adhesive Resin Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 109: Rest of Europe Adhesive Resin Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020-2027



Table 110: Adhesive Resin Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Chemistry: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Europe Adhesive Resin Market Share Breakdown

by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Rest of Europe Adhesive Resin Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 113: Adhesive Resin Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of Europe Adhesive Resin Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 115: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Resin Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 116: Adhesive Resin Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Resin Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Adhesive Resin Market in Asia-Pacific by Chemistry:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Resin Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Resin Market Share Analysis by

Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Adhesive Resin Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Resin Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Asia-Pacific Adhesive Resin Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 124: Adhesive Resin Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Australian Adhesive Resin Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 126: Australian Adhesive Resin Market Share Breakdown by

Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Adhesive Resin Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Australian Adhesive Resin Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Adhesive Resin Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 130: Indian Adhesive Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Indian Adhesive Resin Historic Market Review by

Chemistry in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 132: Adhesive Resin Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Chemistry for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Indian Adhesive Resin Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Adhesive Resin Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 135: Indian Adhesive Resin Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 136: Adhesive Resin Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 137: South Korean Adhesive Resin Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 138: Adhesive Resin Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Adhesive Resin Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: South Korean Adhesive Resin Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Adhesive Resin Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Adhesive Resin:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Chemistry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Adhesive Resin Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Adhesive Resin Market Share

Analysis by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Adhesive Resin in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Adhesive Resin Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Adhesive Resin Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 148: Latin American Adhesive Resin Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 149: Adhesive Resin Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Adhesive Resin Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Latin American Adhesive Resin Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Chemistry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Adhesive Resin Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 153: Latin American Adhesive Resin Market by Chemistry:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 154: Latin American Demand for Adhesive Resin in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Adhesive Resin Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Latin American Adhesive Resin Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 157: Argentinean Adhesive Resin Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020-2027



Table 158: Adhesive Resin Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Chemistry: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Argentinean Adhesive Resin Market Share Breakdown by

Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Argentinean Adhesive Resin Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 161: Adhesive Resin Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 162: Argentinean Adhesive Resin Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 163: Adhesive Resin Market in Brazil by Chemistry:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 164: Brazilian Adhesive Resin Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 165: Brazilian Adhesive Resin Market Share Analysis by

Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Adhesive Resin Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 167: Brazilian Adhesive Resin Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Brazilian Adhesive Resin Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 169: Adhesive Resin Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Mexican Adhesive Resin Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 171: Mexican Adhesive Resin Market Share Breakdown by

Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Adhesive Resin Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Mexican Adhesive Resin Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 174: Adhesive Resin Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 175: Rest of Latin America Adhesive Resin Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: Adhesive Resin Market in Rest of Latin America by

Chemistry: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 177: Rest of Latin America Adhesive Resin Market Share

Breakdown by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Rest of Latin America Adhesive Resin Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Adhesive Resin Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 180: Adhesive Resin Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 181: The Middle East Adhesive Resin Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 182: Adhesive Resin Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Adhesive Resin Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: The Middle East Adhesive Resin Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: The Middle East Adhesive Resin Historic Market by

Chemistry in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 186: Adhesive Resin Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Chemistry for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 187: The Middle East Adhesive Resin Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Adhesive Resin Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 189: The Middle East Adhesive Resin Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 190: Iranian Market for Adhesive Resin: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Chemistry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Adhesive Resin Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Iranian Adhesive Resin Market Share Analysis by

Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Adhesive

Resin in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Iranian Adhesive Resin Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Adhesive Resin Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 196: Israeli Adhesive Resin Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020-2027



Table 197: Adhesive Resin Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Chemistry: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Israeli Adhesive Resin Market Share Breakdown by

Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Israeli Adhesive Resin Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 200: Adhesive Resin Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 201: Israeli Adhesive Resin Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 202: Saudi Arabian Adhesive Resin Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Chemistry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Adhesive Resin Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 204: Saudi Arabian Adhesive Resin Market by Chemistry:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Adhesive Resin in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Adhesive Resin Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Saudi Arabian Adhesive Resin Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 208: Adhesive Resin Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Chemistry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: United Arab Emirates Adhesive Resin Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 210: Adhesive Resin Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Adhesive Resin Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: United Arab Emirates Adhesive Resin Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 213: Adhesive Resin Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 214: Adhesive Resin Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Rest of Middle East Adhesive Resin Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2012-2019



Table 216: Rest of Middle East Adhesive Resin Market Share

Breakdown by Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Adhesive Resin Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Rest of Middle East Adhesive Resin Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 219: Adhesive Resin Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 220: African Adhesive Resin Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2020 to 2027



Table 221: Adhesive Resin Market in Africa by Chemistry:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 222: African Adhesive Resin Market Share Breakdown by

Chemistry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: African Adhesive Resin Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 224: Adhesive Resin Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 225: Adhesive Resin Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955751/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001