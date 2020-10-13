New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acidulants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955737/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Citric Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Phosphoric Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Acidulants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Lactic Acid Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR



In the global Lactic Acid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$946 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 296-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Brenntag AG

Cargill, Inc.

Corbion NV

FBC Industries, Inc.

Hawkins Watts Limited

Isegen South AfriCA (Pty) Ltd.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Parry Enterprises India Limited (PEIL)

Tate & Lyle PLC

Univar, Inc.

Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Acidulants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Acidulants Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Acidulants Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Acidulants Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Citric Acid (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Citric Acid (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Citric Acid (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Phosphoric Acid (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Phosphoric Acid (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Phosphoric Acid (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Lactic Acid (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Lactic Acid (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Lactic Acid (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Bakery & Confectionary (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Bakery & Confectionary (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Bakery & Confectionary (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Dairy & Frozen Products (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Dairy & Frozen Products (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Dairy & Frozen Products (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Seasonings, Condiments & Sauces (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Seasonings, Condiments & Sauces (Application)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 24: Seasonings, Condiments & Sauces (Application)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Meat, Poultry & Sea Food Products (Application)

Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Meat, Poultry & Sea Food Products (Application)

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 27: Meat, Poultry & Sea Food Products (Application)

Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Beverages (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Beverages (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Beverages (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Acidulants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Acidulants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Acidulants Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Acidulants Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Acidulants Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Acidulants Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Acidulants Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Acidulants Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Acidulants Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Acidulants Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Acidulants Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Acidulants Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Acidulants Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Acidulants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Acidulants Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Acidulants Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Acidulants in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Acidulants Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Acidulants Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Acidulants Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Acidulants Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Acidulants Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Acidulants in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Acidulants Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Acidulants Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Acidulants Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

( in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Acidulants Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Acidulants Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Acidulants Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Acidulants Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Acidulants Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Acidulants Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Acidulants Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Acidulants Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Acidulants Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Acidulants Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Acidulants Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Acidulants Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Acidulants Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Acidulants Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Acidulants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Acidulants Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: German Acidulants Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Acidulants Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Acidulants Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: German Acidulants Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Acidulants Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Acidulants Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Acidulants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Acidulants Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Acidulants in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Acidulants Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Acidulants Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Acidulants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Acidulants Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Acidulants Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Acidulants in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Acidulants Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Acidulants Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Acidulants Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Acidulants Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Acidulants Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Acidulants Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Acidulants Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Acidulants Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Acidulants Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Acidulants Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Acidulants Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Acidulants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Acidulants Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Acidulants Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Acidulants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Acidulants Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Acidulants Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Acidulants Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Acidulants Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Acidulants Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Acidulants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Acidulants Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Acidulants Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Acidulants Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Acidulants Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Acidulants Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Acidulants Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Acidulants Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Acidulants Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Acidulants Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Acidulants Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Acidulants Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Acidulants Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Acidulants Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Acidulants Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Acidulants Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Acidulants Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Acidulants Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Acidulants Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Acidulants Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Acidulants Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Acidulants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Acidulants Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Acidulants Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Acidulants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Acidulants Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Acidulants Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Acidulants: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Acidulants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Acidulants Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Acidulants in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Acidulants Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Acidulants Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Acidulants Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Acidulants Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Acidulants Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Acidulants Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Acidulants Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Acidulants Marketby Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Acidulants in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Acidulants Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Acidulants Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Acidulants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Acidulants Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Acidulants Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Acidulants Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Acidulants Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Acidulants Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Acidulants Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Acidulants Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Acidulants Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Acidulants Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Acidulants Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Acidulants Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Acidulants Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Acidulants Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Acidulants Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Acidulants Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Acidulants Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Acidulants Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Acidulants Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Acidulants Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Acidulants Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Acidulants Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Acidulants Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Acidulants Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Acidulants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Acidulants Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Acidulants Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Acidulants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Acidulants Historic Marketby Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Acidulants Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Acidulants Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Acidulants Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Acidulants Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Acidulants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: Acidulants Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Acidulants Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Acidulants in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Acidulants Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Acidulants Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Acidulants Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: Acidulants Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Acidulants Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Acidulants Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 194: Acidulants Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Acidulants Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Acidulants Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Acidulants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Acidulants Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Acidulants in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Acidulants Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Acidulants Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Acidulants Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Acidulants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Acidulants Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Acidulants Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Acidulants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Acidulants Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Acidulants Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Acidulants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Acidulants Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Acidulants Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Acidulants Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 213: Acidulants Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Acidulants Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Acidulants Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Acidulants Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Acidulants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Acidulants Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: Acidulants Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

