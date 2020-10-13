New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955782/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Thermal Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Engine Bleed Air segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Air Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
Oxygen System Segment to Record 4% CAGR
In the global Oxygen System segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$609.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$782.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$943.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 303-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Air Management Systems: A Prelude
Rising Number of Aircraft Deliveries: Business Case for Air
Management Systems Market
Global Aircraft Deliveries for the Years 2018 and 2020`
Global Plane Deliveries for the Period 2013 to 2017
Narrow-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of
Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing
Wide-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of
Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing
Number of New Commercial Aircraft Deliveries by Size for the
Period 2018-2037
Global Aircraft Fleet: Number of Deliveries for the Years 2018,
2020, 2024 and 2028
Global Competitor Market Shares
Air Management System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Commercial Aircraft Air Management Systems Market: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the
Year 2019
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advancements that Ensure High Performance Efficiency Drives
Growth of Air Management Systems Market
Advent of Electric System Architecture and Increasing Need for
Efficient Thermal Management to Meet Rising Heat Loads Drives
Demand
Global Aircraft Electrical Systems Market: Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
More Electric Aircraft Market in the US: Revenues in US$
Million by System for the Years 2019 and 2024E
Rising Need for Safer Operations in Freezing Weather
Conditions: A Significant Growth Driver
Rising Demand for Business Jets in Emerging Economies Augurs
Well for Air Management Systems
Top Countries with Highest Private Jet Ownership Worldwide in
the Year 2016
Global Business Jet Deliveries in Units for the Years 2017,
2018 and 2019
Enhancing Performance of Aging Aircrafts with New Upgrades
Offers Growth Opportunities
Challenges
Challenges in the Global Aviation Industry Hamper Market Growth
Stringent Regulations for Aircraft Safety: Another Growth
Restraint
Backlogs in Aircraft Deliveries and Resultant Order
Cancellations Pose Challenge to Market Growth
Product Overview
Air Management Systems: An Insight
Air Management Systems by Component
Onboard Oxygen Generation System
Sensors
Valves
Air Cycle Machines
Heat Exchangers
Air Management Systems by Type
Thermal Management System
Engine Bleed Air System
Oxygen System
Fuel Tank Inerting System
Cabin Pressure Control System
Ice Protection System
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Thermal Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Engine Bleed Air
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Engine Bleed Air by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Engine Bleed Air by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Oxygen System by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Oxygen System by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oxygen System by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Tank
Inerting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Fuel Tank Inerting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Tank Inerting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Cabin Pressure
Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Cabin Pressure Control by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cabin Pressure Control
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for ICE Protection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for ICE Protection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for ICE Protection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Onboard Oxygen
Generation System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Onboard Oxygen Generation
System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Onboard Oxygen
Generation System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Sensors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Sensors by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Valves by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Valves by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Valves by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Air Cycle
Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Air Cycle Machines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Air Cycle Machines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Heat Exchangers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Heat Exchangers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Heat Exchangers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Components
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Components by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Components by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Air Management System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air,
Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and
ICE Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System,
Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems by
System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank
Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System,
Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves,
Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onboard
Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines,
Heat Exchangers and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air,
Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and
ICE Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System,
Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems
by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank
Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System,
Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves,
Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onboard
Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines,
Heat Exchangers and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air,
Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and
ICE Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System,
Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems
by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank
Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System,
Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves,
Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onboard
Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines,
Heat Exchangers and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air,
Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and
ICE Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: China Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System,
Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems
by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank
Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System,
Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: China Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves,
Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onboard
Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines,
Heat Exchangers and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Air Management System Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air,
Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and
ICE Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System,
Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems
by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank
Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System,
Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves,
Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onboard
Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines,
Heat Exchangers and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air,
Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and
ICE Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: France Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System,
Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems
by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank
Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System,
Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: France Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves,
Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onboard
Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines,
Heat Exchangers and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air,
Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and
ICE Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System,
Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Air Management
Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank
Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System,
Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves,
Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Air Management
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle
Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air,
Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and
ICE Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System,
Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems
by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank
Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System,
Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves,
Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onboard
Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines,
Heat Exchangers and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air,
Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and
ICE Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: UK Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System,
Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems by
System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank
Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System,
Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: UK Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves,
Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onboard
Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines,
Heat Exchangers and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 97: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air,
Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and
ICE Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System,
Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems
by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank
Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System,
Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Spain Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves,
Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onboard
Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines,
Heat Exchangers and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 103: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air,
Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and
ICE Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Russia Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System,
Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 105: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Air Management
Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank
Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Air Management
Systems by Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System,
Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Russia Historic Review for Air Management Systems by
Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves,
Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 108: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Air Management
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle
Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Air
Management Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed
Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control
