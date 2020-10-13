New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955782/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Thermal Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Engine Bleed Air segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Air Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Oxygen System Segment to Record 4% CAGR



In the global Oxygen System segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$609.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$782.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$943.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 303-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aero Fluid Products

Aeronamic B.V.

Collins Aerospace

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Honeywell International, Inc.

Liebherr Group

Meggitt PLC

Shimadzu Corporation

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955782/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Air Management Systems: A Prelude

Rising Number of Aircraft Deliveries: Business Case for Air

Management Systems Market

Global Aircraft Deliveries for the Years 2018 and 2020`

Global Plane Deliveries for the Period 2013 to 2017

Narrow-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of

Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing

Wide-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of

Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing

Number of New Commercial Aircraft Deliveries by Size for the

Period 2018-2037

Global Aircraft Fleet: Number of Deliveries for the Years 2018,

2020, 2024 and 2028

Global Competitor Market Shares

Air Management System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Commercial Aircraft Air Management Systems Market: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the

Year 2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advancements that Ensure High Performance Efficiency Drives

Growth of Air Management Systems Market

Advent of Electric System Architecture and Increasing Need for

Efficient Thermal Management to Meet Rising Heat Loads Drives

Demand

Global Aircraft Electrical Systems Market: Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

More Electric Aircraft Market in the US: Revenues in US$

Million by System for the Years 2019 and 2024E

Rising Need for Safer Operations in Freezing Weather

Conditions: A Significant Growth Driver

Rising Demand for Business Jets in Emerging Economies Augurs

Well for Air Management Systems

Top Countries with Highest Private Jet Ownership Worldwide in

the Year 2016

Global Business Jet Deliveries in Units for the Years 2017,

2018 and 2019

Enhancing Performance of Aging Aircrafts with New Upgrades

Offers Growth Opportunities

Challenges

Challenges in the Global Aviation Industry Hamper Market Growth

Stringent Regulations for Aircraft Safety: Another Growth

Restraint

Backlogs in Aircraft Deliveries and Resultant Order

Cancellations Pose Challenge to Market Growth

Product Overview

Air Management Systems: An Insight

Air Management Systems by Component

Onboard Oxygen Generation System

Sensors

Valves

Air Cycle Machines

Heat Exchangers

Air Management Systems by Type

Thermal Management System

Engine Bleed Air System

Oxygen System

Fuel Tank Inerting System

Cabin Pressure Control System

Ice Protection System



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Management

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Thermal Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Engine Bleed Air

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Engine Bleed Air by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Engine Bleed Air by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Oxygen System by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Oxygen System by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oxygen System by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Tank

Inerting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Fuel Tank Inerting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Fuel Tank Inerting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Cabin Pressure

Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Cabin Pressure Control by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cabin Pressure Control

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for ICE Protection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for ICE Protection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for ICE Protection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Onboard Oxygen

Generation System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Onboard Oxygen Generation

System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Onboard Oxygen

Generation System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Sensors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Sensors by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Valves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Valves by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Valves by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Air Cycle

Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Air Cycle Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Air Cycle Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Heat Exchangers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Heat Exchangers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Heat Exchangers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Components

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Components by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Components by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Air Management System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air,

Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and

ICE Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System,

Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems by

System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal

Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank

Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System,

Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves,

Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onboard

Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines,

Heat Exchangers and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air,

Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and

ICE Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System,

Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems

by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal

Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank

Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System,

Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves,

Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onboard

Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines,

Heat Exchangers and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air,

Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and

ICE Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System,

Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems

by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal

Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank

Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System,

Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves,

Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onboard

Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines,

Heat Exchangers and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air,

Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and

ICE Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: China Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System,

Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems

by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal

Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank

Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System,

Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: China Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves,

Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onboard

Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines,

Heat Exchangers and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Air Management System Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air,

Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and

ICE Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System,

Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems

by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal

Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank

Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System,

Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves,

Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onboard

Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines,

Heat Exchangers and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air,

Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and

ICE Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: France Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System,

Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems

by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal

Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank

Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System,

Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: France Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves,

Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onboard

Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines,

Heat Exchangers and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air,

Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and

ICE Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System,

Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Air Management

Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank

Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System,

Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves,

Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Air Management

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle

Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air,

Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and

ICE Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System,

Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems

by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal

Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank

Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System,

Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves,

Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onboard

Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines,

Heat Exchangers and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air,

Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and

ICE Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System,

Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems by

System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal

Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank

Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System,

Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: UK Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves,

Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onboard

Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines,

Heat Exchangers and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 97: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air,

Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and

ICE Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System,

Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems

by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal

Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank

Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System,

Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Spain Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves,

Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Air Management Systems

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onboard

Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines,

Heat Exchangers and Other Components for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 103: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air,

Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and

ICE Protection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Russia Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System,

Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Air Management

Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermal Management, Engine Bleed Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank

Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control and ICE Protection for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Air Management

Systems by Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System,

Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Russia Historic Review for Air Management Systems by

Component - Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves,

Air Cycle Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Air Management

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Onboard Oxygen Generation System, Sensors, Valves, Air Cycle

Machines, Heat Exchangers and Other Components for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Air

Management Systems by System - Thermal Management, Engine Bleed

Air, Oxygen System, Fuel Tank Inerting, Cabin Pressure Control



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955782/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001