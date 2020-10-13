Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Starch Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Industrial Starch Market size in 2019 is estimated to be $87.93 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Starch is an integral part of adhesive formulations and is used in wide range of industrial applications and is derived from various natural sources such as wheat, rice, tapioca, potato, and maize.
Increasing demand for convenience foods and rapid growth in food processing industry are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, growing consumption of ready to eat food and increasing investment in R&D activities further enhance the overall market demand for Industrial Starch during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Key Takeaways
Type - Segment Analysis
Based on the Type, Industrial Starch Market is segmented into Native Starch, Starch Derivatives & Sweeteners. The native starch segment is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is mainly owing to various properties such as high water binding and retention, good feed texturiation and provides long shelf life. Moreover, increasing demand of food and feed industry that are contributing to the growth of this segment.
Source - Segment Analysis
Based on the Source, Industrial Starch Market is segmented into Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato, and Other. In 2019, potato held the largest share in the Industrial Starch Market. The potato starch is used in the food processing industry as a texturizer, gelling agent, binder, and general thickener. Moreover, according to food and agriculture organization the production of potato has exceeds 388,191,000 tones is also contributing to the growth of this segment.
Geography - Segment Analysis
North America dominated the Industrial Starch Market share accounting for 39% of the market in 2019. This is mainly owing to rapid growth of industrial packaging and demand for processed food. According to United States Food and Agriculture Organization, it is estimated that the production of food increases by 70% owing to continuously growing population which increases the demand for Industrial Starch Market.
However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing to growing manufacturing facilities for bioplastics and changing lifestyle.
Drivers
Increasing Demand of Convenience Food
Increasing demand of convenience food and rising demand for ready to eat foods are some factors driving the growth of Industrial Starch Market. Moreover, the rise in demand for adhesive materials in various industries and multifunctionality application of starch in various industries is also set to increase the market growth.
Rapid Growth in Food Processing Industry
Increasing growth in food processing industry and increasing consumption of industrial starch as adhesives in consumer products and packaging industry are some factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing invention of biodegradable plastics from renewable biomass sources such as corn starch, vegetable fats and oils, banana peel, and potato starch further contributing to the growth of Industrial Starch market.
Challenges
Increasing demand for resin glue as an alternative for starch in paper and textile industry are challenging the growth of the market. Moreover, high cost of R&D activities are further restraining its market growth during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Industrial Starch Industry Outlook
Product launches, Merger & Acquisitions, joint ventures and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Industrial Starch Market.
Industrial Starch top 10 companies are
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dlknis
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: