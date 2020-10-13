Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of COVID-19 on the Space Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 crisis is impacting all industries, including space. However, the impact on the space industry is unique. This study presents the analysis of the COVID-19 crisis and its implications on the space industry, covering relevant segments including manufacturing, launch, downstream services, and investments.

The study offers a brief analysis of the key disruptions observed, discusses the details of the disruptions, and explains what it means to the market. The report also covers market projections from a launch demand perspective along with projections for GDP variation across key regions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Environment

  • Overview of the Revised State of the Space Market due to the Pandemic
  • OneWeb: An Anomaly
  • Key Forecast Criteria for the Satellite Launch Services Market
  • Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast - Units
  • Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast - Revenue
  • Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast Discussion
  • Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast - Units
  • Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast - Revenue
  • Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast Discussion
  • Other Forecast Trends
  • Impact on Manufacturing: Supply Shock
  • Impact on Downstream Services
  • Impact on Investment: Standalone Impacts Indicates Limited Significance
  • Space Market: Next Steps

2. Growth Opportunities

  • Growth Processes: The Space Industry, 2020
  • Growth Opportunities

3. Companies to Action

  • Conclusion

4. Appendix: Growth Pipeline Engine

  • About the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Take the COVID-19 Growth Pipeline Diagnostic

