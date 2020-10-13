Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of COVID-19 on the Space Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The COVID-19 crisis is impacting all industries, including space. However, the impact on the space industry is unique. This study presents the analysis of the COVID-19 crisis and its implications on the space industry, covering relevant segments including manufacturing, launch, downstream services, and investments.

The study offers a brief analysis of the key disruptions observed, discusses the details of the disruptions, and explains what it means to the market. The report also covers market projections from a launch demand perspective along with projections for GDP variation across key regions.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Environment

Overview of the Revised State of the Space Market due to the Pandemic

OneWeb: An Anomaly

Key Forecast Criteria for the Satellite Launch Services Market

Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast - Units

Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast - Revenue

Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast Discussion

Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast - Units

Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast - Revenue

Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast Discussion

Other Forecast Trends

Impact on Manufacturing: Supply Shock

Impact on Downstream Services

Impact on Investment: Standalone Impacts Indicates Limited Significance

Space Market: Next Steps

2. Growth Opportunities

Growth Processes: The Space Industry, 2020

Growth Opportunities

3. Companies to Action

Conclusion

4. Appendix: Growth Pipeline Engine

About the Growth Pipeline Engine

Take the COVID-19 Growth Pipeline Diagnostic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pb5s2m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900