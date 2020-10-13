Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of COVID-19 on the Space Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 crisis is impacting all industries, including space. However, the impact on the space industry is unique. This study presents the analysis of the COVID-19 crisis and its implications on the space industry, covering relevant segments including manufacturing, launch, downstream services, and investments.
The study offers a brief analysis of the key disruptions observed, discusses the details of the disruptions, and explains what it means to the market. The report also covers market projections from a launch demand perspective along with projections for GDP variation across key regions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment
2. Growth Opportunities
3. Companies to Action
4. Appendix: Growth Pipeline Engine
