New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agricultural Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955773/?utm_source=GNW

8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. LLDPE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LDPE segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Agricultural Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Reclaim Segment to Record 5% CAGR



In the global Reclaim segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$716 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$980.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 288-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ab Rani Plast Oy

Achilles Corporation

Agri Plast Tech India Pvt., Ltd.

AL-PACK Enterprises Ltd.

Anhui Guofeng Plastic Industry Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Berry Global, Inc.

Coveris Group

DowDuPont, Inc.

ExxonMobil Corporation

Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.

Groupe Barbier

Grupo Armando Alvarez SA

Im Sanin Srl (Moldova)

Industrial Development Company (Indevco) Sal (Lebanon)

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Novamont SpA

Plastik V Sdn. Bhd.

Plastika Kritis SA

POLIFILM GmbH

RKW Agri GmbH & Co. KG

RPC Group PLC

Trioplast Industrier AB







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955773/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Agricultural Films Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Agricultural Films Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Agricultural Films Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Agricultural Films Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: LLDPE (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: LLDPE (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: LLDPE (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: LDPE (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: LDPE (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: LDPE (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Reclaim (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Reclaim (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Reclaim (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: EVA (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: EVA (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: EVA (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: HDPE (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: HDPE (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: HDPE (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Greenhouse Film (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Greenhouse Film (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Greenhouse Film (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Silage Film (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Silage Film (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Silage Film (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Mulch Film (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Mulch Film (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Mulch Film (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Agricultural Films Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Agricultural Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Agricultural Films Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Agricultural Films Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Agricultural Films Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Agricultural Films Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Agricultural Films Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Agricultural Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Agricultural Films Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Agricultural Films Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Agricultural Films Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Agricultural Films Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Agricultural Films Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Agricultural Films: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Agricultural Films Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Agricultural Films Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Agricultural Films in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Agricultural Films Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Agricultural Films Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Agricultural Films Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Agricultural Films Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Agricultural Films Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Agricultural Films in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Agricultural Films Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Agricultural Films Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Agricultural Films Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Agricultural Films Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Agricultural Films Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Agricultural Films Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Agricultural Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Agricultural Films Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Agricultural Films Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Agricultural Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Agricultural Films Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Agricultural Films Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Agricultural Films Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Agricultural Films Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Agricultural Films Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Agricultural Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Agricultural Films Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Agricultural Films Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Agricultural Films Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Agricultural Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Agricultural Films Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Agricultural Films Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Agricultural Films Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Agricultural Films Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Agricultural Films Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Agricultural Films Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Agricultural Films Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Agricultural Films in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Agricultural Films Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Agricultural Films Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Agricultural Films: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Agricultural Films Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Agricultural Films Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Agricultural Films in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Agricultural Films Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Agricultural Films Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Agricultural Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Agricultural Films Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Agricultural Films Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Agricultural Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Agricultural Films Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Agricultural Films Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Agricultural Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Agricultural Films Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Agricultural Films Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Agricultural Films Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Agricultural Films Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Agricultural Films Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Agricultural Films Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Agricultural Films Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Agricultural Films Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Agricultural Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Agricultural Films Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Agricultural Films Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Agricultural Films Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Films Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Agricultural Films Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Films Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Films Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Agricultural Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Films Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Agricultural Films Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Agricultural Films Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Agricultural Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Agricultural Films Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Agricultural Films Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Agricultural Films Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Agricultural Films Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Agricultural Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Agricultural Films Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Agricultural Films Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Agricultural Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Agricultural Films Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Agricultural Films Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Agricultural Films Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Agricultural Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Agricultural Films Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Agricultural Films Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Agricultural Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Agricultural Films Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Agricultural Films:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Agricultural Films Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Agricultural Films Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Agricultural Films in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Agricultural Films Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Agricultural Films Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Agricultural Films Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Agricultural Films Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Agricultural Films Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Agricultural Films Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Agricultural Films Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Agricultural Films Marketby Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Agricultural Films in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Agricultural Films Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Agricultural Films Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Agricultural Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Agricultural Films Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Agricultural Films Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Agricultural Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Agricultural Films Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Agricultural Films Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Agricultural Films Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Agricultural Films Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Agricultural Films Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Agricultural Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Agricultural Films Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Agricultural Films Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Agricultural Films Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Agricultural Films Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Agricultural Films Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Agricultural Films Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Agricultural Films Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Agricultural Films Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Agricultural Films Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Agricultural Films Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Agricultural Films Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Agricultural Films Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Agricultural Films Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Agricultural Films Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Agricultural Films Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Agricultural Films Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Agricultural Films Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Agricultural Films Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Agricultural Films Historic Marketby

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Agricultural Films Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 178: The Middle East Agricultural Films Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 179: Agricultural Films Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Agricultural Films Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Agricultural Films: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 182: Agricultural Films Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Agricultural Films Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Agricultural Films in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Agricultural Films Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Agricultural Films Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Agricultural Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Agricultural Films Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Agricultural Films Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Agricultural Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 191: Agricultural Films Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Agricultural Films Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Agricultural Films Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Agricultural Films Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Agricultural Films Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Agricultural Films in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Agricultural Films Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Agricultural Films Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Agricultural Films Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Agricultural Films Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Agricultural Films Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Agricultural Films Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Agricultural Films Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Agricultural Films Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Agricultural Films Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Agricultural Films Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Agricultural Films Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Agricultural Films Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Agricultural Films Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Agricultural Films Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Agricultural Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Agricultural Films Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Agricultural Films Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Agricultural Films Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Agricultural Films Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Agricultural Films Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955773/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001