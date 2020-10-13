Houston, TX, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiomedix a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on innovative targeted radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis, monitoring, and therapy of cancer, announced the appointment of Dr. Ferey Faridian as a member of its Board of Directors.

“It is an honor to join the world-class team at Radiomedix to guide in the areas of strategy and finance at a time when the company is at the brink of creating new treatment modalities in neuroendocrine cancers, said Faridian.”

Faridian is a partner at Newport LLC, a nationwide business advisory firm of experienced CEOs and executives helping middle-market companies and PE firms invested in them accelerate growth. His career has included international Fortune 500 corporate strategy management consulting, investment banking, PE and VC principal investing, and serial CEO operating experience in institutionally backed companies both in the Silicon Valley Bay area and in Southern California. Faridian was appointed a Fellow of the Royal Microscopical Society early in his research career with an MBA from Cambridge University and a Ph.D. from University College, London.

Dr. Ebrahim Delpassand, Founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Radiomedix commented: "We are happy that Dr. Faridian joins us at an exciting moment in the growth of our company, just as the FDA has approved our first NET pipeline diagnostic drug, Cu-64 DOTATATE (Detectnet™), a PET radiopharmaceutical for the management of somatostatin expressing neuroendocrine cancers using PET/CT technology. Dr. Faridian will be a great addition to our Board to assist RadioMedix to move to the next phase of growth. RadioMedix’s rich investigational drug pipeline has created a great trajectory for the company and Dr. Faridian and Newport will assist RadioMedix in becoming a major player in the field of Nuclear Medicine drug development”.

About Radiomedix

RadioMedix, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, based in Houston, Texas, focused on innovative targeted radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis, monitoring, and therapy of cancer. The company is commercializing radiopharmaceuticals for PET imaging and therapeutic (alpha and beta-labeled) radiopharmaceuticals. RadioMedix has contract service facilities available for the academic and industrial partners: full cGMP manufacturing and analytical suites for human clinical trials, and commercial phase manufacturing of the radiopharmaceuticals, in addition to small animal Molecular Imaging Center for the pre-clinical evaluation of new targets in vitro and in vivo. To learn more, visit www.radiomedix.com . For more information about this press release, please contact: media@radiomedix.com

﻿

Izabela Tworowska, PhD CSO, RadioMedix Inc