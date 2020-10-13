SOFIA, Bulgaria, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this year, the European Commission announced the beneficiaries under the European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP). The Spanish technology leader Indra is among the big winners. It is coordinating three of the program’s main projects and partnering in two more. The three EDIDP projects that Indra leads in this call are centered around the development of Command and Control (C2) capabilities, electronic defense, and cybersecurity.



The Bulgarian software development company Bianor is a member of the Indra led consortium in the largest of the three projects – the European Strategic C2 (ESC2) System, with a budget of 22 million EUR. The project will give the EU essential C2 capabilities so that all European countries can act in unison and coordinate with their allies in international missions for peacekeeping. It will be a fully interoperable operation with the C2 structures and systems of the EU, its member states, NATO, and civil agencies.

“Although Bianor is engaged with just a fraction of this comprehensive project, the selection comes as a recognition to our competence and reliability,” said Ivan Dimitrov, CEO at Bianor. “We are positive that Bianor’s team will demonstrate utmost expertise and dedication to deliver outstanding software solutions,” added Dimitrov.

Bianor’s involvement in the ESC2 project is not a surprise. The company has already successful history with a couple of other defense ventures in recent years. NATO’s Alliance Ground Surveillance (AGS) program, with a budget of 1.7 billion USD, delivering complete and integrated ground surveillance capability to the Alliance was one of them. In this project, Bianor was partnering with the world defense industry leaders Northrop Grumman and Leonardo.

Bianor’s framework within the AGS was associated with its core competence in building video streaming and video processing software solutions. Bianor developed a software module responsible for providing the functionalities of dealing with motion and primary imagery data streams, following respective NATO standards – STANAGs. In other words, Bianor created a software infrastructure capable of processing multiple simultaneous data streams coming to the Front End Processor from all external sources (aircraft or ground radars).

Bianor is among the very few Bulgarian IT companies that work on Defense Industry projects. In this year’s EDIDP calls, it is the only Bulgarian software development company. The acquired specific technical know-how and the very particular defense project management skill set make Bianor a preferred and trusted partner by the world industry leaders.

About Bianor

Bianor is among the oldest software development companies in Bulgaria, established in 1998. The company has evolved an in-depth specialization in the development of custom software solutions in the fields of video and image processing, video streaming, real-time broadcasting, encryption/decryption of video signal, analyzes, recommendations, and data transfer.

Bianor is among the very few companies in Bulgaria developing specialized reconnaissance software solutions for the Defense Industry. It has been implementing comprehensive projects for NATO and EU Defense forces in collaboration with the leading Defense Industry contractors.

Besides, Bianor has considerable expertise in Testing and Quality Assurance on various projects for testing high-tech software and hardware solutions. Bianor has provided services to companies of various sizes and industries, building versatile dedicated software development teams.

About Indra

Indra is one of the leading global technology and consulting companies and the technological partner for the core business operations of its customers worldwide. It is a world leader in providing proprietary solutions in specific segments in Transport and defense markets. In the 2019 financial year, Indra achieved revenue of € 3.204 million, with more than 49,000 employees, a local presence in 46 countries, and business operations in over 140 countries.

