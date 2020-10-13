Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Events Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global virtual events market is currently witnessing strong growth.



Rapid urbanization and increasing adoption of virtual infrastructure, tools and services by organizations across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.



There has been widespread adoption of virtual events, especially by small and large-scale organizations, for various purposes, including event marketing, content and social media development, access management, event outsourcing and analytics. There is also an integration of various other interactive tools, such as polling, chats, forums and live questions and answers (Q&A), to enhance the efficiency of the events.



Furthermore, various technological advancements, such as the emergence of software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based virtual events, are creating a positive impact on the market. These tools enable organizations to offer a unique interactive experience to their users and improve the overall sales experience through instant messaging, podcasting and virtual product experience.



Other factors, including the emerging trend of digitization, along with the widespread utilization of audio and video conferencing for recruitment purposes, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to witness double-digit growth during 2020-2025.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global virtual events market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global virtual events market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global virtual events market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Virtual Events Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Video Conferencing and Unified Communications & Collaborations

6.2 Web Conferencing



7 Market Breakup by Solution

7.1 Webinars and Enterprise Streaming

7.2 Networking and Collaborations

7.3 Content Sharing and Media Development

7.4 Event Marketing

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Virtual Conferences

8.2 Virtual Tradeshows

8.3 Online Education Programs

8.4 Virtual Reality Exhibitions

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by End-Use

9.1 Corporate

9.2 Education

9.3 Healthcare

9.4 Finance and Banking

9.5 Government

9.6 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

Adobe Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent

Atlassian

Avaya Holdings Corp.

Broadsoft Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Huawei

International Business Machines

Microsoft Corporation

Mitel Networks

Toshiba Corporation

Zoom Video Communications Inc.

