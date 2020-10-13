Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Events Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global virtual events market is currently witnessing strong growth.
Rapid urbanization and increasing adoption of virtual infrastructure, tools and services by organizations across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.
There has been widespread adoption of virtual events, especially by small and large-scale organizations, for various purposes, including event marketing, content and social media development, access management, event outsourcing and analytics. There is also an integration of various other interactive tools, such as polling, chats, forums and live questions and answers (Q&A), to enhance the efficiency of the events.
Furthermore, various technological advancements, such as the emergence of software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based virtual events, are creating a positive impact on the market. These tools enable organizations to offer a unique interactive experience to their users and improve the overall sales experience through instant messaging, podcasting and virtual product experience.
Other factors, including the emerging trend of digitization, along with the widespread utilization of audio and video conferencing for recruitment purposes, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to witness double-digit growth during 2020-2025.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Virtual Events Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Video Conferencing and Unified Communications & Collaborations
6.2 Web Conferencing
7 Market Breakup by Solution
7.1 Webinars and Enterprise Streaming
7.2 Networking and Collaborations
7.3 Content Sharing and Media Development
7.4 Event Marketing
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Virtual Conferences
8.2 Virtual Tradeshows
8.3 Online Education Programs
8.4 Virtual Reality Exhibitions
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by End-Use
9.1 Corporate
9.2 Education
9.3 Healthcare
9.4 Finance and Banking
9.5 Government
9.6 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o6sxho
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
