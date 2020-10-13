Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Distributed Antenna System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global distributed antenna system market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019



DAS is a power-efficient solution and each antenna in the system does not require installation at a higher level as compared to its counterparts. It can transport the mobile signal at full strength to any connected remote antenna. Therefore, it is widely utilized both indoors and outdoors for providing wireless coverage in industrial as well as commercial places such as hotels, subways, airports, and roadway tunnels.



At present, the market is witnessing growth on account of the boosting sales of smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Apart from this, due to the proliferation of connected devices, in confluence with the escalating demand for extended network coverage and uninterrupted connectivity, cellular service providers are focusing on different ways to support more subscribers that are using data-intensive applications. Therefore, as part of their outdoor network plans, they are investing in DAS.



Furthermore, leading market players are deploying multi-operator and -technology resources to accommodate various elements of the mobile operator's equipment. They are also increasing the availability of hybrid active/passive DAS to expand their overall market share. Moreover, the development of smart cities is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years as they are dependent on public Wi-Fi networks and cellular operators to offer various services, such as access to education, healthcare, infrastructure management, safety and security, traffic management, and waste and water management.



Looking forward, the publisher expects the global distributed antenna system market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global distributed antenna system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global distributed antenna system market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

What is the breakup of the market based on the system type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the coverage?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global distributed antenna system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Distributed Antenna System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Offering

6.1 Components

6.2 Services



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Active

7.2 Passive

7.3 Digital

7.4 Hybrid



8 Market Breakup by Coverage

8.1 Indoor

8.2 Outdoor

8.3 Hybrid



9 Market Breakup by Technology

9.1 Carrier Wi-Fi

9.2 Small Cells

9.3 Self-Organizing Network

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by End-Use

10.1 Manufacturing

10.2 Healthcare

10.3 Government

10.4 Transportation

10.5 Hospitality

10.6 Public Venues

10.7 Education

10.8 Telecommunications

10.9 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3 Financials

16.3.4 SWOT Analysis



American Tower Corporation

Boingo Wireless Inc.

Cobham Wireless

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings

CommScope Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Dali Wireless Inc.

TE Connectivity

Westell Technologies Inc.

Zinwave (McWane Inc.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/syu369

