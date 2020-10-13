Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Map Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital map market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019
A digital map refers to a web-based software solution that is used to represent a specific road, area or geographical location. It is virtually created by collecting data and formatting it into an image through digital formatting that is presented on a digital interface. It consists of various graphical elements that are combined to provide information of waterbodies, roads and important landmarks in a given area. It is also used for calculating distances between different places.
Digital maps offer various benefits, such as scalability, accuracy, real-time information, interaction and compact systems to operate. Owing to this, they find extensive applications in smart parking, location, traffic and congestion intelligence, navigation and logistics management.
Rapid urbanization and the increasing adoption of mobile computing devices for navigation are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. There is a rising demand for 3D platforms and advanced technologies that use visualization, simulations and dynamic location-based inputs.
Furthermore, the increasing utilization of digital maps in the construction and engineering sectors is also providing a boost to the market growth. Construction engineers visualize territorial data for efficient infrastructural planning and implementing adequate safety measures in buildings. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the advent of cloud technology and big data in digital mapping solutions to process large amounts of geospatial information, are acting as another growth-inducing factor.
The adoption of real-time digital maps in passenger and commercial vehicles, along with the development of user-friendly platforms, are some of the other factors that are expected to drive the market further.
Looking forward, the global digital map market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Digital Map Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 GIS
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 LiDAR
6.3 Digital Orthophotography
6.4 Aerial Photography
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Usage
7.1 Indoor
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Outdoor
8 Market Breakup by Solution
8.1 Software
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Services
9 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode
9.1 Cloud-based
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 On-premise
10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Real-Time Location Data Management
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Geocoding and Geopositioning
10.3 Routing and Navigation
10.4 Asset Tracking
10.5 Others
11 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
11.1 Automotive
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Engineering and Construction
11.3 Logistics and Transportation
11.4 Energy and Utilities
11.5 Military, Aerospace and Defense
11.6 Others
12 Market Breakup by Region
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 Financials
16.3.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rdhpa2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: