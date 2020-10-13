Save on Apple MacBook & Windows laptop deals at the Prime Day sale, together with Microsoft Surface Pro, Dell, ASUS, Lenovo, HP & Chromebook savings



Compare the best laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including the top Microsoft Surface, Chromebook, HP, Lenovo, Dell, ASUS and MacBook Pro laptop deals. Browse the latest deals using the links below.



Best laptop & MacBook deals:









Best Chromebook deals:







Best HP laptop deals:









Best Dell laptop deals:









Best Microsoft Surface deals:









Best ASUS laptop deals:









Best Lenovo laptop deals:











Searching for more MacBook, Chromebook and more laptop deals? Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 deals page to compare the full range of active offers available now.



Prime Day 2020 discounts only last for a limited period of time. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



For six years in a row, Amazon’s Prime Day sale has offered a huge number of deals for Prime members across fashion, electronics, homeware and more.



Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial and unlock the entire Prime Day sale.



Every year Amazon Prime Day offers a large number of deals on highly rated laptops, including Apple MacBooks, Surface Pros, and Chromebooks. The laptop category is mostly made up of HP, Dell, ASUS, and Lenovo. There are also Chromebooks here and there, and the MacBook and Microsoft Surface, both of which are a class of their own.



HP's extensive Pavilion line has a laptop for any kind of budget. The manufacturer also has the Stream series for a compact form factor and the Chromebook x360 to wean off Windows. As one of the most reliable brands, Dell has the versatile Inspiron family, coming with various configurations to fit the bill of any sort of user. Its top-of-the-line models are the XPS 13 and XPS 15, boasting InfinityEdge displays that make bezels practically nonexistent.



Meanwhile, ASUS makes the ultrabook ZenBook that combines sleek portability with high-end features and the gaming laptops ROG and TUF Gaming, two powerhouse laptops designed with the hard-core gamer in mind. Lenovo's iconic ThinkPad lineup has also expanded to cater to different types of users, and its latest Yoga laptops scream premium and stylish with their metal unibody finish mixed with a touch of leather.



As expected from Apple, the MacBook family offers a unique experience. The MacBook Air stays true to its core as an ultraportable machine with the performance to match, while the MacBook Pro is the Cupertino brand's most powerful laptop with the latest features.



The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Book 3 are two of the company's newest laptops. They deliver where it counts, particularly in performance and functionality. Moreover, the Surface Book 3 is a detachable, turning into a bona fide tablet in a snap.



This year’s Prime Day sale taking place later in the year marks a first in Prime Day history.



Searching for more deals on budget and premium laptops? Click here to browse the full selection of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)