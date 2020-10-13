New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global X-Ray Detectors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879142/?utm_source=GNW

In the United States, alone over 30% of emergency department visits by the chronically ill are preventable resulting in avoidable costs of over US$9 billion each year. The epidemic rise in chronic diseases is pushing up the importance of aggressive screening techniques for right & timely treatment and care. X-ray continues to play a key role in chronic disease diagnosis such as diseases of exocrine pancreas, lungs (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bones (osteoporosis, arthritis); abdomen (digestive tract diseases). X-ray detectors are devices designed for measuring the flux, spectrum, spatial distribution and other properties of X-rays. These detectors are used in a broad range of applications in various fields including medical/dental, industrial, homeland security and veterinary. Besides medical field, x-rays are also finding increasing use in security, industrial, and veterinary care sectors. X-ray detectors are of two types, including imaging and dose measurement detectors, with the former devices being increasingly replaced by digital solutions like flat panel detectors or image plates. X-ray detectors detect and measure individual X-ray photons, and gradually accumulate sufficient measurements for creating an accurate image of the source. Based on their higher energy, X-ray photons can be easily noticed and counted. In addition, majority of sources of X-ray photons have low count rates. Apart from capturing energy information, these detectors also focus on position and timing information. While position information allows users to differentiate several parts of the source, timing information is important as various X-ray sources undergo rapid changes with time. In order to accurately measure short time scales, a detector needs to precisely determine the time when X-rays hit the detector as well as feature a large collecting area for receiving more X-rays in a short time span. The latter approach is termed as sampling, and offers deliver accurate results.



The increasing use of radiology diagnostics has played an important role in driving global market for X-ray detectors. The market growth is also facilitated by increasing incident of cancer, trauma and sports injuries along with the resulting need for medical imaging techniques, especially in emerging countries. For instance, healthcare facilities in the US performed 80 million computed tomography (CT) tests in 2015. The increasing number of radiography tests like CT has boosted the adoption of digital radiography detectors like a-Si detectors, fuelling growth of the medical X-ray detectors market. The rising demand for medical X-ray detectors is also attributed to strong focus on early diagnosis and prevention of diseases and technological advancements. The market growth is fuelled by increasing preference for digital X-ray systems over retrofit options. By 2029, digital systems are estimated to capture 70% share of the market. While high cost of sophisticated medical imaging systems is limiting market growth, particularly in low-/mid-income countries, continuing innovations to improve image quality and reduce unit costs are slated to benefit the market and drive global demand for X-ray detectors. Going forwards, the market growth is expected to be fuelled by availability of advanced detectors with enhanced operational and design efficiencies and adoption of sophisticated manufacturing and digital electronics. The market expansion is likely to be facilitated by rising focus of healthcare industry on valued-added services and increasing investment in R&D for product innovation. Global demand for medical X-ray detectors is poised to be impelled by increasing incident of orthopedic injuries, growing geriatric population, rising disposable incomes and government initiatives. The increasing use of X-rays in the field of dental diagnosis is expected to further drive the market growth.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879142/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

X-Ray Detectors: A Prelude

Medical Applications Dominate the x-Ray Detectors Market

Flat Panel Detectors Represent the Largest Type of X-Ray Detectors

The US Dominates the X-Ray Detectors Market, Asia-Pacific to

Register Faster Growth

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)

Analogic Corporation (US)

Canon, Inc. (Japan)

Carestream Health, Inc. (US)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan)

Rayence (South Korea)

Teledyne DALSA (Canada)

Thales Group (France)

Varex Imaging Corporation (US)

Vieworks Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

YXLON International GmbH (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population Catalyze Growth

Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for

the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2050

Digital Imaging - The Key Demand Driver for the X-Ray Detectors

Market

Digital Imaging Installations Gain Momentum Worldwide

DR Procedural Volume on the Rise

Table 1: World Percentage Breakdown of Digital Radiography

Procedure Volume by Geographic Region/ Country: 2011, 2018, and

2024

FDA Approval of DR Systems Supports Market Expansion

DR Technology Gains Ground in Point-of-Care Setting

Government Support Aids Growth of DR Systems

Technology Innovations in Digital Imaging Spur Market Growth

Focus on Better Battery Life and Durability

Wireless and Retrofit Flat Panel Detectors Drive Gains

Wireless X-ray Detectors Increase in Popularity

Select Mobile Digital Radiography Models from Vendors

Industry Witnesses Rise in Development of Improved Detector

Technologies

Technological Innovations in the X-ray Detectors Market

High Sensitivity Hybrid Direct, Broadband X-Ray Detector for

Soft and Hard X-Rays

Teledyne DALSA Unveils CMOS X-Ray Detectors

Lead Halide Perovskites to Allow Highly Sensitive X-Ray

Detectors for Mammography

Researchers Adapt Grating-Based X-Ray Phase-Contrast Imaging

for Higher Resolution

Researchers Explore Photonic Technologies for Next Milestone in

X-Ray Imaging

Time-Of-Flight Range Imaging

Optical Spectroscopy

Triboluminescence

Direct Photon Detection

Optical Phase Contrast Imaging

Perovskite QDs Allow Flexible Soft X-Ray Detectors with High

Sensitivity

GaAs-based X-ray Detectors with Superior Absorption Rates

Hybrid Photon Counting Detectors for Enhanced X-Ray Detection

An Insight into Application Markets for X-ray Detectors

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for

Medical Imaging

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2018 and 2030

Rising Incidence of Breast Cancer and Rising Demand for

Mammography Procedures Bodes Well for Market Growth

Incidence of Breast Cancer Worldwide by Region: 2018

X-Ray Imaging Increases Penetration in Dental Imaging

Rise in Orthopedic Procedures to Propel the Need for X-rays

Airports as Conduits for Terrorism Throws the Spotlight On the

Ever-Present Importance of Airport Security

Projected Growth in Commercial Air Passenger Traffic & the

Parallel Increase in the Need for Security Reforms Bodes Well

for Airport Security Equipment: World Air Passenger Traffic

(In Billion) for the Years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018 and

2034

Recent Rise in Suicide Bombing, Gun Attacks & Drugs Smuggling

Drive Demand for X-Ray Detectors



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Flat-Panel

Detectors (FPDs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Flat-Panel Detectors

(FPDs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Computed

Radiography (CR) Detectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Computed Radiography (CR)

Detectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Computed Radiography

(CR) Detectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Line-Scan

Detectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Line-Scan Detectors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Line-Scan Detectors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Charge-Coupled

Device (CCD) Detectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Detectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Charge-Coupled Device

(CCD) Detectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Dental by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Security by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Security by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Security by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Veterinary by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors by

Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)

Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Detectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: USA Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Type -

Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)

Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat-Panel Detectors

(FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan

Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and

Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: USA Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and

Veterinary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors

by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography

(CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device

(CCD) Detectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Type -

Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)

Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat-Panel

Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors,

Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors

by Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and

Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and

Veterinary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors

by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography

(CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device

(CCD) Detectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Type -

Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)

Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat-Panel Detectors

(FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan

Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors

by Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and

Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and

Veterinary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors

by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography

(CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device

(CCD) Detectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: China Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Type -

Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)

Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat-Panel Detectors

(FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan

Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors

by Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and

Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: China Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and

Veterinary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors

by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography

(CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device

(CCD) Detectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Type -

Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)

Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat-Panel

Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors,

Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors

by Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and

Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and

Veterinary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors

by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography

(CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device

(CCD) Detectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: France Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Type -

Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)

Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat-Panel

Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors,

Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors

by Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and

Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: France Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and

Veterinary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors

by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography

(CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device

(CCD) Detectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Type -

Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)

Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat-Panel

Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors,

Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors

by Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and

Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and

Veterinary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors

by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography

(CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device

(CCD) Detectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Type -

Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)

Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat-Panel Detectors

(FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan

Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors

by Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and

Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and

Veterinary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors by

Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)

Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Detectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: UK Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Type -

Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)

Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat-Panel Detectors

(FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan

Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and

Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: UK Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Application -

Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors

by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography

(CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device

(CCD) Detectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Type -

Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)

Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat-Panel Detectors

(FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan

Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors

by Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and

Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and

Veterinary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors

by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography

(CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device

(CCD) Detectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by Type -

Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)

Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat-Panel

Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors,

Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray Detectors

by Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and

Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Russia Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and

Veterinary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical,

Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray

Detectors by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed

Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and

Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors

by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography

(CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device

(CCD) Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray

Detectors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)

Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Detectors for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Medical, Dental, Security,

Industrial and Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors

by Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and

Veterinary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and Veterinary for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray

Detectors by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray

Detectors by Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed

Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and

Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by

Type - Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR)

Detectors, Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat-Panel

Detectors (FPDs), Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors,

Line-Scan Detectors and Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for X-Ray

Detectors by Application - Medical, Dental, Security,

Industrial and Veterinary - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for X-Ray Detectors by

Application - Medical, Dental, Security, Industrial and

Veterinary Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Detectors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879142/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001