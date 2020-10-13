New York, USA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report on the global pneumonia therapeutics market by Research Dive reflects the influence of COVID-19 pandemic on the present and forthcoming growth of the global market. This report is a professional and comprehensive research formulated by specialists by evaluating top driving factors, major regional market situations, opportunities & future scope, and trends & developments in the market during the COVID-19 catastrophe.

Highlights of the Report

As per the previous report, the global pneumonia therapeutic market was expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The real-time CAGR has been recorded at 8.2% in a new analysis.

The market was estimated to reach $1,783.1 million in 2020 as per the pre-pandemic analysis.

The real-time (2020) market size has reached a revenue of $1,817.1 million.

Request for Sample Report of the COVID-19 Impact on Pneumonia Therapeutics Market at: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/357

Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Market

The primary factor behind the growth of the global pneumonia therapeutics market is obviously the increasing transmission of the highly infectious and fatal virus. Pneumonia being the most prevalent symptom of COVID-19, the demand for pneumonia therapeutics has been increased.

Current COVID-19 Impacted Scenario of the Market

The leading players of the market are focused on developing new, innovative strategies to sustain the market growth. For instance, BioAegis therapeutics has recently received approval to proceed with phase 2 trial of its gelsolin COVID-19 Treatment. Gelsolin is a key component of the body’s immune system. BioAegis is in a unique position to deliver therapeutics that have the potential to disrupt the course of the cytokine storm created by COVID-19.

Future Scope of the Pneumonia Therapeutics Market

According to the report, the global pneumonia therapeutics market is projected to maintain a sustainable growth post the pandemic. New entrants and leading players are expected to bring in some newer innovative advances and rewarding opportunities for the market in next few years. The report also summarizes other important aspects of the key players including financial performance, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, and recent strategic moves and developments.

Connect with Analyst to Reveal How COVID-19 Impacting On Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/357

Regional Breakdown of the Market

Depending on region, the pneumonia therapeutics market can be further classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America region market was accounted for $581.6 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period. Increasing cases of geriatric population and presence of large number of healthcare institution is predicted to drive the region market in the forecast period.

Top Companies Leading the Pneumonia Therapeutics Market

The major key players in the market are -

Mylan Novartis Lupin Pharmaceuticals GlaxoSmithKline Cipla Abbott Sanofi Merck Bayer Allergan

The report summarizes various aspects of all these prominent players including financial performance, recent strategic moves & developments, product portfolio, and SWOT analysis. Quick Download Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report

Research Dive also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



View out Trending Reports with the Impact of COVID-19: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521