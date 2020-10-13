New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transfer Switches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879139/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Transfer Switches - A Prelude
Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Switch Type
Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Transition Mode
Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Ampere Rating
Major Application Areas for Transfer Switches
Transfer Switches: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS): Largest and Fastest Growing
Product Type
Manual Transfer Switches Remain in Contention
Exhibiting Fastest Growth, Developing Regions Set to Emerge as
Dominant Consumers
World Transfer Switches Market by Region (2019 & 2025):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
World Transfer Switches Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by %
CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Economic Scenario and Its Impact on Transfer Switches Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Industrial Sector: Major Consumer
Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Transfer Switches: A Fragmented Marketplace
Global Competitor Market Shares
Transfer Switches Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Briggs & Stratton Corporation (USA)
Cummins, Inc. (USA)
Eaton Corporation Inc. (USA)
Generac Power Systems, Inc. (USA)
GE Power (USA)
Kohler Power Systems (USA)
Regal Beloit Corporation (USA)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
ASCO Power Technologies (USA)
Socomec, Inc. (USA)
Vertiv Group Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for Continuous Power Supply Worldwide Fuels
Demand for Transfer Switches
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:
(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Rising Investments on Smart Grids Accelerates Market Adoption
Global Spending on Smart Grid Infrastructure (in US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023
Novel Opportunities Identified in Renewable Energy Sector
Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV
Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW)
for the Years 2012 through 2018
Rising Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand
Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$
Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity
Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of
Affected Firms
Urban Sprawl Aids Market Expansion
World Urban Population in Millions: 2000-2050
Growth in the Construction Industry to Drive the Market for
Transfer Switches
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 &
2050
Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Market:
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019 & 2022
Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of
Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and
2018-2023
Healthy Construction Project Pipeline Value to Build Megacities
Drives Importance of Transfer Switches: Global Value of
Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019
Steady Momentum in World Mining Industry Favors Market Growth
World Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot
Leading Mining Nations in the World (2018): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Production for Australia, China, Russia,
USA, and Others
Transfer Switches Seek to Solidify Role in Data Center
Electrical Infrastructure
Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016,
2018, 2020, and 2022
Data Center New Floor Space Capacity Additions (in ?000 Sq. ft
.) Worldwide for the Years 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019
A Review of Select New and Upcoming Mega Data Center Projects
Transfer Switches Gain Relevance in Airport Electrical
Infrastructure
Robust Opportunities for Transfer Switch in Portable Generator
Applications
Disaster Response Sector Relies on Power Generators for
Ensuring Power Supply during Outages
Standby System Requirements Widen Use Case of Transfer Switches
Transfer Switches in Oil & Gas Industry: Essential to Prevent
Downtime
Lack of Power Infrastructure in Developing Regions Drives the
Demand for Transfer Switches
Aging Infrastructure in Developed Economies Spur Demand
Technology Innovations & Developments Continue to Widen
Addressable Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Transfer Switches
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Transfer Switches by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Automatic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Automatic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Automatic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Manual by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Manual by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Manual by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for 0-300A by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for 0-300A by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for 0-300A by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for 301-1600A by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for 301-1600A by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for 301-1600A by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for 1601-4000A by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for 1601-4000A by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for 1601-4000A by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Soft Load by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Soft Load by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Soft Load by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Closed by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Closed by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Closed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Delayed by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Delayed by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Delayed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Open by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Open by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Open by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 38: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
The United States: Dominant Consumer
Market Analytics
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Transfer Switches
by Switch Type - Automatic and Manual - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Transfer Switches by Switch
Type - Automatic and Manual Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
Switch Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic
and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Transfer Switches
by Ampere Rating - 0-300A, 301-1600A and 1601-4000A -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Transfer Switches by Ampere
Rating - 0-300A, 301-1600A and 1601-4000A Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
Ampere Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-300A,
301-1600A and 1601-4000A for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Transfer Switches
by Transition Mode - Soft Load, Closed, Delayed and Open -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Transfer Switches by
Transition Mode - Soft Load, Closed, Delayed and Open Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
Transition Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soft
Load, Closed, Delayed and Open for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Transfer Switches
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Transfer Switches by End-Use -
Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Transfer
Switches by Switch Type - Automatic and Manual - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Transfer Switches by
Switch Type - Automatic and Manual Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
Switch Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic
and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Transfer
Switches by Ampere Rating - 0-300A, 301-1600A and 1601-4000A -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Transfer Switches by
Ampere Rating - 0-300A, 301-1600A and 1601-4000A Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
Ampere Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-300A,
301-1600A and 1601-4000A for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Transfer
Switches by Transition Mode - Soft Load, Closed, Delayed and
Open - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Transfer Switches by
Transition Mode - Soft Load, Closed, Delayed and Open Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
Transition Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soft
Load, Closed, Delayed and Open for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Transfer
Switches by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Transfer Switches by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Transfer Switches
by Switch Type - Automatic and Manual - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Transfer Switches by Switch
Type - Automatic and Manual Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
Switch Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic
and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Transfer Switches
by Ampere Rating - 0-300A, 301-1600A and 1601-4000A -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Transfer Switches by Ampere
Rating - 0-300A, 301-1600A and 1601-4000A Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
Ampere Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-300A,
301-1600A and 1601-4000A for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Transfer Switches
by Transition Mode - Soft Load, Closed, Delayed and Open -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Transfer Switches by
Transition Mode - Soft Load, Closed, Delayed and Open Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
Transition Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soft
Load, Closed, Delayed and Open for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Transfer Switches
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Transfer Switches by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Transfer Switches
by Switch Type - Automatic and Manual - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: China Historic Review for Transfer Switches by Switch
Type - Automatic and Manual Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
Switch Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic
and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Transfer Switches
by Ampere Rating - 0-300A, 301-1600A and 1601-4000A -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: China Historic Review for Transfer Switches by Ampere
Rating - 0-300A, 301-1600A and 1601-4000A Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
Ampere Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-300A,
301-1600A and 1601-4000A for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Transfer Switches
by Transition Mode - Soft Load, Closed, Delayed and Open -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: China Historic Review for Transfer Switches by
Transition Mode - Soft Load, Closed, Delayed and Open Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
Transition Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soft
Load, Closed, Delayed and Open for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Transfer Switches
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: China Historic Review for Transfer Switches by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Transfer
Switches by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Transfer Switches by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Transfer
Switches by Switch Type - Automatic and Manual - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Transfer Switches by
Switch Type - Automatic and Manual Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
Switch Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic
and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Transfer
Switches by Ampere Rating - 0-300A, 301-1600A and 1601-4000A -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Transfer Switches by
Ampere Rating - 0-300A, 301-1600A and 1601-4000A Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
Ampere Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-300A,
301-1600A and 1601-4000A for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Transfer
Switches by Transition Mode - Soft Load, Closed, Delayed and
Open - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Transfer Switches by
Transition Mode - Soft Load, Closed, Delayed and Open Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
Transition Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soft
Load, Closed, Delayed and Open for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Transfer
Switches by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Transfer Switches by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Transfer
Switches by Switch Type - Automatic and Manual - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 104: France Historic Review for Transfer Switches by
Switch Type - Automatic and Manual Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
Switch Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic
and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: France Current & Future Analysis for Transfer
Switches by Ampere Rating - 0-300A, 301-1600A and 1601-4000A -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: France Historic Review for Transfer Switches by
Ampere Rating - 0-300A, 301-1600A and 1601-4000A Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
Ampere Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-300A,
301-1600A and 1601-4000A for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: France Current & Future Analysis for Transfer
Switches by Transition Mode - Soft Load, Closed, Delayed and
Open - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: France Historic Review for Transfer Switches by
Transition Mode - Soft Load, Closed, Delayed and Open Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 111: France 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
Transition Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soft
Load, Closed, Delayed and Open for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: France Current & Future Analysis for Transfer
Switches by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: France Historic Review for Transfer Switches by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 114: France 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 115: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Transfer
Switches by Switch Type - Automatic and Manual - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 116: Germany Historic Review for Transfer Switches by
Switch Type - Automatic and Manual Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 117: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
Switch Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic
and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Transfer
Switches by Ampere Rating - 0-300A, 301-1600A and 1601-4000A -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 119: Germany Historic Review for Transfer Switches by
Ampere Rating - 0-300A, 301-1600A and 1601-4000A Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 120: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
Ampere Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-300A,
301-1600A and 1601-4000A for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Transfer
Switches by Transition Mode - Soft Load, Closed, Delayed and
Open - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 122: Germany Historic Review for Transfer Switches by
Transition Mode - Soft Load, Closed, Delayed and Open Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 123: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
Transition Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soft
Load, Closed, Delayed and Open for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Transfer
Switches by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 125: Germany Historic Review for Transfer Switches by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 126: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Transfer Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 127: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Transfer
Switches by Switch Type - Automatic and Manual - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
