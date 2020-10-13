TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOOD TO GO , best known for their Keto-certified soft baked bars, are expanding their product line and launching their Savoury Nut & Seeds Bites nationwide this Fall. The Savoury Bites are available in four flavours: Zesty Pecan, Almond & Sea Salt, Herb & Garlic, and Everything.



Made with simple, premium organic ingredients including a deluxe assortment of nuts and Super Seeds like sunflower, pumpkin, hemp, and chia seeds, these no-sugar-added Bites will be the first savoury snack of its kind. The Savoury Bites are also Keto-friendly and contain only 130-140 calories, 11-12 grams of plant based fat, with only 3-4 grams of net carbs per 25 gram serving.

“We’ve heard the outcry from our customers who are looking for savoury snacks that fit into their healthy lifestyle and diet, and are so excited to be able to fill that gap in the market with our Savoury Nut & Seed Bites that are made with delicious wholesome ingredients,” says Nima Fotovat, President and CEO of Riverside Natural Foods. “Whether you’re headed back to school this Fall, rushing to grab a quick bite before your next meeting, or just craving something to munch on at home, these GOOD TO GO savoury nut & seed bites are the perfect thing to satisfy your hunger.”

The Savoury Nut & Seed Bites will be available first in Loblaws stores nationwide and select natural retailers starting this September. The Suggested Retail Price for GOOD TO GO’s Savoury Nut & Seed Bites is $6.49 CAD.

About GOOD TO GO:

Riverside Natural Foods, producers of GOOD TO GO, creates healthy, allergy-friendly snacks consumers are proud to eat. Riverside Natural Foods strives to be the hub for continuous innovation, creativity in healthy snacking and sustainability and maintains a B Corp certification. The company was recently awarded a silver rated TRUE Zero Waste business, meaning they divert a minimum of 90% of waste for reuse, recycling, composting and recovery for use in nature or the economy. Additionally, they support organic farmers and nonprofit organizations, like The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), Children’s Miracle Network and Daily Table. GOOD TO GO also donates 1% of profit through its 1% for the Planet membership, supporting the Nature Conservancy of Canada.