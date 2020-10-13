VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space, announces the signing of a referral agreement with leading UK-based SG-retail to expand Loop's services and products into the UK and Europe. SG-retail, led by retail industry veteran Steve Gray, will assist Loop with its efforts to establish a strong presence in Europe and take advantage of recent momentum in the US and Canada.



LOOP POISED TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF SG-retail ESTABLISHED NETWORK OF RETAIL ADVISORY AND MARKETING CLIENTS INCLUDING SUPERMARKETS, FASHION BRANDS, AND SPECIALTY RETAILERS

SG-retail is led by Steve Gray, a CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) expert and globally recognized leading innovator in customer loyalty, CRM data analytics, and personalization in the retail sector.

SG-retail has worked with many of the world's leading retailers and consumer brands to grow "customer engagement" by providing digital marketing, go-to-market strategy and consulting support, "big data" insight and analytics, mobile marketing, content, loyalty & CRM advisory services.

SG-retail supports clients with solution partners like Loop Insights that have a unique capability, data, or IP that can help create value for customers and shareholders. Loop will become part of SG-retail's leading-edge technology partner list that helps its clients engage more effectively with their customers. SG-retail will introduce and resell Loop's services to clients that include many of the world's leading brands as follows:

Retailers - Virgin Megastores, Tesco, Kroger, Sephora, Sainsbury, Asda, Morrisons, John Lewis, Waitrose, Boots, Woolworths, Coles, Petrovich, Esprit, and Net-a-Porter

Consumer Brands - P&G, PepsiCo, Barilla, HBOS, British Gas, Rank, Paddy Power Betfair, The AA, and Sky

Loyalty & Rewards Programs - British Airways/Avios, Tesco Clubcard, Nectar, Club Carrefour, Esprit Friends, Boots Advantage Card & Quidco.

Steve Gray, Managing Director of SG-retail, states, "The timing for this could not be any better as our retail and brand clients across Europe are desperately searching for just the type of innovative retail solutions that Rob and his team at Loop have built. From AI-based retail insights and analytics to consumer engagement and safety-focused reopening technologies such as Loop's contactless solutions with venue tracing. I believe that Loop is well-positioned to turn a lot of heads and gain a substantial market share in Europe, and I am thrilled to assist these efforts, as our clients will no doubt quickly see the power of Loop just as I have, and I expect we will make great traction here in Europe."

SG-retail MANAGING DIRECTOR STEVE GRAY ALSO JOINS LOOP INSIGHTS ADVISORY BOARD TO HELP STEER MARKET STRATEGIES FOR LOOP RETAIL ANALYTICS & ENGAGEMENT

In addition to engaging SG-retail to create brand, product, and company awareness of Loop and its market-leading products and services, company Managing Director Steve Gray will join Loop's Advisory Board to help steer overall market strategies for Loop's retail analytics and engagement technologies, which have been gaining momentum in North America as evidenced by recent announcements. Steve is widely regarded as a Retail & Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (fmcg) industry expert, having worked for and with such retail and fmcg brands as Carrefour, Metro, Morrisons, Waitrose, Woolworths Australia, Boots, DSG, BP, British Gas, and British Airways/Avios. His Advisory role with Loop will provide another proven retail veteran to an already impressive list of experts leading Loop's overall market strategies.

Rob Anson, CEO of Loop Insights, stated, "Having Steve Gray and his team at SG-retail join Loop at this pivotal time in our growth is nothing short of monumental. Loop's recent explosive growth across the spectrum is a testament that our business fundamentals and strategies are taking hold. We expect Steve and SG-retail to be a strong contributor to implementing and guiding those same strategies abroad as we explore the UK and European markets. I am honored to have Steve join us, as I know his impact will be felt immediately."

About SG-retail:

SG-retail works with a wide range of solution partners to create & deliver services to their vast range of clients. Our technology partnerships include market leading AI SaaS vendors in loyalty, CRM, analytics, customer experience, personalization and data monetization. For more information about SG-retail visit their website at: https://www.sg-retail.co.uk/

About Loop Insights:

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia.

