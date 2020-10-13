Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to expert study, factors such as escalating demand for energy efficiency, green transportation, and emission mitigation, alongside strategic alliances in the automotive sector, and favorable government initiatives towards promoting environment sustainability are augmenting the growth of Europe EV charging infrastructure market size.

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has plummeted the economy across the globe, severely affecting demand and production across numerous verticals and disrupting the supply chain. The comprehensive industry investigation aims to answer all the queries of the clients and suggest strategies to adapt to market fluctuations. Furthermore, it also offers an in-depth scrutiny of key partakers of the industry, inclusive of their product offerings, product portfolio, key applications, manufacturing capabilities, and profit stake.

Additionally, rising adoption of electric vehicles, escalating investments towards infrastructural development, increasing efforts to reduce costs of vehicle manufacturing, and growing focus on research & development to enhance product efficiency are further stimulating EV charging infrastructure market outlook in Europe.

Mounting emissions from on-road diesel vehicles, growing awareness about the environmental benefits of green fuel vehicles, and consumer inclination towards zero emission transmission due to rising taxation on conventional vehicles have impelled the product demand, which in turn is positively swaying the Europe EV charging infrastructure industry dynamics.

Analyzing current type

The DC charging segment of Europe EV charging infrastructure market is expected to register significant growth during 2018 to 2025. Emphasis on widespread installation of ultrafast and fast charging stations as well as green energy systems, growing cognizance for environmental sustainability, and ability of the product type to receive and send utility pricing signals along with connections to the grid and energy storage are bolstering the growth of the segment.

Regional analysis

From regional frame of reference, Europe EV charging infrastructure industry is fragmented into France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and Netherlands.

Industry experts claim that Germany is expected to emerge as a major growth avenue for Europe EV charging infrastructure market over 2018-2025. Rising popularity of electric vehicles, mounting fuel prices, increasing preference of electric vehicles over conventional fuel-driven automobiles, growing awareness towards emission mitigation, and stringent regulations pertaining to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are fostering the deployment of EV charging stations in Germany.

Alternatively, Netherlands EV charging infrastructure market is anticipated to attain considerable expansion through 2025, owing to rising investments towards implementation of e-mobility, technological advancements, increasing focus on enhancing energy-efficiency, improving storage & production, and reducing costs.

Competitive landscape

Leading organizations that have an authoritative status in Europe EV charging infrastructure industry sphere are ABB Group, Groupe Renault, Schneider Electric, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Daimler AG (Mercedes-Benz AG), GreenWay Infrastructure s.r.o, and Siemens AG among others.

