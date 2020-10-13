New York, USA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report on the global digital health devices market by Research Dive reflects the influence of COVID-19 pandemic on the present and expected growth of the global market. This report is professional and comprehensive research formulated by specialists by evaluating top driving factors, major regional market situations, opportunities & future scope, and trends & developments in the market during the COVID-19 catastrophe.

Highlights of the Report:

The global digital health market has witnessed remarkable growth in the previous years. The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted the market, bringing even more chances of growth. As per the report, the global digital health industry is expected to register a revenue of $1,045.8 million by 2027, at a growth rate of 33.4% during the forthcoming years. In the current situation, the market has garnered $139.1 billion in 2020, owing to the increasing awareness about digital healthcare applications across the healthcare industry.

Factors Driving the Market Growth amid COVID-19 Pandemic:

According to our researchers, the time addressing the expectations in artificial intelligence integration as well as the internet - of - things and big data analytics is the key driver of the industry growth in the forecast years. The expense to introduce digital health systems is nevertheless projected to be a major barrier to the development of the sector.

The report discloses the real-time CAGR recorded by the market during the pandemic. According to the report, the digital health market has earned a CAGR of 33.4% during the last few months of the crisis, while the pre-COVID-19 estimation was only 28.9%. The reason behind this growth is the growing necessity of growing adoption of digital healthcare applications as more and more people are aware of digital health services.

Current COVID-19 Impacted Scenario of the Market:

The leading players of the market are focused on developing new, innovative strategies to sustain market growth. Due to the increased awareness among people of the widespread coronavirus, domestic healthcare services are increasingly relevant to the need for digital health care services. It is projected that these factors drive demand growth in case of emergencies. In addition, several government agencies conduct different initiatives to support businesses with the crisis.

Future Scope of the Market:

According to the report, the global digital health market is projected to maintain sustainable growth post the pandemic. The report summarizes the following aspects of all key players

Business overview: Financial performance, Product portfolio, Recent strategic moves & developments, SWOT analysis.

New entrants and leading players including -



Allscripts Healthcare, LLC CISCO McKesson Corporation AirStrip Google Inc. Koninklijke Philips N.V. BioTelemetry, Inc. Honeywell International Inc. Cerner Corporation Telefónica S.A.

Among others are expected to bring in some newer innovative advances and rewarding opportunities for the market in next few years.

The report summarizes various aspects of all these prominent players including financial performance, recent strategic moves & developments, product portfolio, and SWOT analysis.

